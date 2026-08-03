Brand's largest brick-and-mortar expansion to date brings roadside emergency power off Amazon and onto Walmart shelves nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, California, August 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOLOO, a global leader in portable power and roadside safety solutions, today announced the in-store launch of three of its best-selling jump starters — the GOOLOO A3X, GOOLOO G7X, and GOOLOO GE1500X — now available at approximately 4,000 Walmart stores across the United States. The rollout marks GOOLOO's largest brick-and-mortar expansion to date, bringing the brand's roadside emergency technology from online marketplaces directly to shoppers nationwide.

GOOLOO Expands National Retail Footprint, Launches Three Top-Selling Jump Starters in Walmart stores across the country

"Nearly half of the more than 32 million roadside assistance calls AAA receives each year involve dead batteries, flat tires, or lockouts. We wanted these three jump starters within arm's reach of shoppers, not a shipping label away," said Michael, General Manager at GOOLOO.

Until now, GOOLOO's jump starters have been sold primarily through e-commerce channels. Their arrival at Walmart gives U.S. drivers same-day access to emergency power products, addressing a common frustration among customers who need battery assistance immediately rather than waiting on shipping.

The three products now available at Walmart include:

GOOLOO A3X 3000A Jump Starter with Air Compressor

Designed as an all-in-one roadside solution, the A3X combines emergency jump-starting capability with a built-in tire inflator, helping drivers handle two of the most common roadside situations: dead batteries and low tire pressure.

Featuring automatic shut-off inflation, emergency lighting, USB power functionality, and GOOLOO's SUPERSAFE™ protection system with multiple layers of battery safety protection, the A3X provides drivers with confidence and convenience in one compact device.

GOOLOO G7X 3000A Jump Starter

The G7X introduces a new approach to everyday jump starter design by combining emergency starting capability with portable charging convenience.

Its integrated USB-C 45W fast-charging cable serves as both a built-in charging solution and a compact carry design feature, allowing users to charge smartphones, including the latest USB-C devices, and select laptops.

By increasing everyday usability beyond emergency situations, the G7X transforms the traditional jump starter from a product stored away for occasional emergencies into a practical portable power companion.

GOOLOO GE1500X 1500A Jump Starter

Designed for everyday drivers, the GE1500X delivers reliable emergency starting power with a compact and easy-to-use design.

Featuring emergency lighting, USB power functionality, and advanced safety protections, the GE1500X provides dependable roadside support for daily driving needs.

The GE1500X offers 1500A peak current for vehicles up to 6.0L gas or 4.0L diesel engines, a 400-lumen emergency flashlight with SOS mode, and UL 2743 / c-TUV-us certified safety protections.

All three jump starters are available now at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com, in addition to GOOLOO's existing online retail channels.

About GOOLOO

GOOLOO is a leading global automotive roadside safety ecosystem brand specializing in high-performance lithium-ion portable jump starters, tire inflators, and multi-functional emergency tools. With its patented technologies SUPERSAFE®, JUMPCORE™ and TOOLCORE™, it has been serving millions of customers and drivers for over 12 years.

SOURCE GOOLOO