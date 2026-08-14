Got Electric Earns Six 2026 Top Solar Contractor Recognitions as Maryland's Solar Market Gains Ground

National and regional rankings reflect a broader commitment to the skilled workforce, system reliability, community partnerships and infrastructure needed to sustain solar growth

IJAMSVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Got Electric LLC, a Maryland-based electrical and solar contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic, has been named to Solar Power World's 2026 Top Solar Contractors List, earning six national, state and market-specific recognitions. The company ranked No. 92 among solar contractors in the United States and No. 4 among Maryland solar contractors, placing a regional contractor from Ijamsville alongside some of the most active companies shaping the nation's solar market.

2026 Top Solar Contractors

The recognition arrives as Maryland gains greater visibility within the national solar industry. Although the five states leading 2026 installation activity remained California, Illinois, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania, Solar Power World identified Maryland as one of three less-recognized states making notable gains across the largescale and residential sectors. Got Electric's rankings demonstrate how a Maryland-grown company is helping translate that momentum into completed projects, stronger technical support and long-term energy infrastructure throughout Maryland and Virginia.

For Got Electric, the rankings represent more than installed capacity. They connect a series of efforts aimed at answering the harder questions behind solar growth: Who will build and maintain increasingly complex systems? How can communities benefit from equipment that might otherwise sit unused? And how can electrical contractors help extend modern energy infrastructure into places the market has historically overlooked?

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of the partnerships that allow us to make a broader impact," said Grant Gotlinger, President of Got Electric. "From educating the industry about workforce and training challenges to supporting solar panel donations and expanding reliable EV charging access in rural communities, we are committed to helping the Mid-Atlantic build a stronger, more sustainable energy future."

Recognition Across Markets

Solar Power World groups companies according to service type, market, state and 2025 installed capacity measured in kilowatts DC. Got Electric received the following 2026 distinctions:

No. 92 nationwide on the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List

No. 4 among 2026 Top Maryland Solar Contractors

No. 10 among 2026 Top Rooftop Commercial Contractors in Maryland

No. 12 among 2026 Top Virginia Solar Contractors

No. 17 among 2026 Top Electrical Subcontractors

No. 18 among 2026 Top Commercial Solar Contractors

The 2026 list marks Solar Power World's 15th anniversary of recognizing leading solar and energy storage contractors. According to the publication, the United States has surpassed 6 million individual solar installations, and solar is regularly the most-installed source of new electricity in the country. More than 72% of companies on the 2026 list have at least a decade of solar experience, while 58% have more than 15 years of experience across solar, storage and energy construction.

Building the Workforce Behind the Rankings

Got Electric has used its industry platform to call attention to a constraint that installed-capacity rankings alone cannot show: the shortage of technicians prepared to support commercial solar systems after construction. Through educational social media content and contributed editorial for Solar Power World, the company has advocated for training models that combine classroom education, paid field experience and direct pathways into skilled employment.

That position is grounded in active project work. At Mountain Empire Community College in Virginia, Got Electric supported a commercial solar project developed by Secure Solar Futures that paired with more than 1,600-module installation with structured coursework and hands-on, paid student experience. The system was designed to produce more than 1 million kilowatt-hours annually and offset approximately one-third of campus energy use. The project offered students exposure to the real conditions, safety standards, timelines and problem-solving that classroom instruction alone cannot reproduce.

Got Electric has also emphasized that the workforce challenge does not end when a system is energized. As commercial assets mature, long-term performance depends on electricians and technicians who can diagnose faults, understand advanced electrical systems, communicate clearly with asset owners, and prevent repeat service visits. By educating the market about technician-led operations and maintenance, the company is helping shift the industry's conversation from how much solar can be installed to how reliably those systems can perform for decades.

Turning Solar Resources into Community Capacity

The same long-term view extends to Got Electric's community partnerships. In 2025, the company donated 127 surplus solar panels through GiveSolar to support an Athens Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Georgia. Lower operating costs at the ReStore can allow more resources to remain focused on affordable housing.

In 2026, Got Electric donated another 57 surplus solar panels to Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc. in Mount Jackson, Virginia. Twelve panels were designated for a group home serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while 45 were reserved for the organization's community thrift store. Once installed, the two systems are projected to reduce electricity use substantially, allowing energy savings to support resident care, staffing, home improvements, enrichment activities, and continued thrift-store operations.

Together, the donations show how solar contractors can look beyond a project's immediate balance sheet. Equipment with no active role in one inventory can become a long-term operating resource for a nonprofit, multiplying the value of collaboration among contractors, installers, donors and community organizations.

Expanding Infrastructure Beyond Major Markets

Got Electric's work also reaches beyond solar installations. In Nellysford, Virginia, the company partnered with Volt Virginia LLC on a public-access electric vehicle charging project designed to help address a rural 'charging desert' near the Wintergreen Resort corridor. Got Electric led the installation and operations phase for two ChargePoint Level 2 chargers at Nelson Cable.

The project reflects the same principle behind the company's solar work: market growth depends on reliable infrastructure reaching communities outside major metropolitan centers. By helping expand public charging access in a rural tourism corridor, Got Electric is supporting transportation access, local business modernization and new economic opportunities while building experience in an energy market closely connected to the future of electrical construction.

A Maryland Company Helping Shape What Comes Next

Maryland's growing presence among the 2026 Top Solar Contractors signals that consequential solar work is not limited to the nation's largest installation states. Got Electric's No. 4 state ranking and No. 92 national position show how a regional contractor can compete at a national level while staying closely connected to local workforce needs, commercial asset performance and community outcomes.

From training future technicians and advancing technician-led O&M to redirecting solar equipment toward nonprofit missions and extending charging infrastructure into rural Virginia, Got Electric is working across the systems that make energy growth durable. The 2026 rankings recognize the capacity installed in the previous year. The larger story is the capacity the company continues to build around it.

About Got Electric LLC

Got Electric LLC, based in Ijamsville, Maryland, is a licensed and insured electrical contractor serving Maryland and Virginia. The company provides residential and commercial electrical services, commercial solar construction and operations and maintenance, backup power solutions, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With a focus on safety, transparency, quality workmanship and long-term reliability, Got Electric also supports skilled-trade education, apprenticeship and community-based workforce development. Learn more at www.gotelectric.net.

About the Top Solar Contractors List

The Top Solar Contractors List is Solar Power World's annual recognition of solar contractors in the United States. Companies are grouped and ranked by service, market and state according to the amount of solar capacity installed during the previous year, measured in kilowatts DC.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, Solar Power World has helped U.S. solar contractors, including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets, grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

SOURCE Got Electric, LLC