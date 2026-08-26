GothamChess Joins BASILISK, Science's Esports Team, as Head of Chess

The World's #1 Chess Content Creator, Levy "GothamChess" Rozman, Joins BASILISK to Shape the Next Era of Chess Content and Competition

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BASILISK, the global esports organization built to champion science, today announced the signing of Levy "GothamChess" Rozman as Head of Chess. Rozman will lead a brand new global chess content strategy for BASILISK and develop the team's long-term competitive and impact initiatives. Joining top-10 Grandmasters Vincent Keymer and Anish Giri, Rozman's arrival firmly solidifies BASILISK as a powerhouse in global chess.

Levy "GothamChess" Rozman joins BASILISK as Head of Chess Levy "GothamChess" Rozman joins BASILISK as Head of Chess

Widely recognized as "The Internet's Chess Teacher," Rozman brings singular reach, credibility, and leadership to BASILISK. His global audience includes 8 million subscribers on YouTube alone, where his videos have generated over 5.9 billion views. Rozman's reach extends into the mainstream. His New York Times bestselling book, How to Win at Chess: The Ultimate Guide for Beginners and Beyond, has been translated into over 20 languages. He has been featured in WIRED, Forbes, New York Times Magazine, CBS News, PBS NewsHour, and he stars in the Amazon Prime Video unscripted series GothamChess.

The signing of GothamChess directly accelerates BASILISK's mission of giving fans of science a home in gaming. BASILISK's core community is made up of students, engineers, scientists, and science enthusiasts who follow the world's hardest games the way other fans follow football, and BASILISK is their team. With the addition of Rozman, BASILISK's total reach now extends to more than 20 million fans of the world's hardest games.

"I am dreaming big with what we will create together, the kind of content that has never been made before in chess," said Rozman. "BASILISK is like a renaissance of nerds. We are making nerdy games and nerdy activities cool, and bringing them to the mainstream."

"Levy has a rare ability to take something as complex and intimidating as chess and make it accessible and genuinely entertaining for hundreds of millions if not billions of people around the world," said Christopher Bothur, CEO of BASILISK. "His success demonstrates the enormous global appetite for content that makes you smarter. This approach aligns perfectly with BASILISK's mission, and we're thrilled to have Levy develop audacious new chess content."

BASILISK is built on the belief that difficult games like chess make people smarter, and that what hard games do for one mind, a culture of hard games can do for the world.

"The benefits of playing chess are immeasurable," said Levy Rozman. "You are going to have to learn focus, patience, and how to regulate your emotions. Chess can be brutal because it exposes your worst tendencies. But if you stick with it, chess improves your brain and your character. It cultivates critical thinking, encourages you to understand what another person wants, and it makes you think through the consequences of your choices. I think everyone should play chess."

Rozman comes from a STEM family. Both of his grandparents earned PhDs in physics. His mother holds a master's degree in journalism and has written extensively about science, and his father holds a master's degree in statistics.

Levy Rozman's newest book How to Win at Chess, Next Level: The Ultimate Guide for Intermediate Play, will be released on October 6. Following the book launch, Rozman will embark on his second European tour, building on the success of his sold-out tour in 2025. The tour will visit five cities across five countries from October 25 to November 10.

Announcement Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvLB_Ibnisc

About BASILISK

BASILISK is science's esports team. It dedicates its competition, content, and clout to giving fans of science a home in gaming. The organization fields champions in the world's smartest games, including chess GMs Vincent Keymer (FIDE World No. 5) and Anish Giri (FIDE World No. 7), StarCraft 2 world champions Serral and Reynor, and nine-time Evo champion Justin Wong. Its players have won three world championships and numerous premier tournaments wearing Science Victory on their jerseys.

With award-winning science communicator Kyle Hill (MythBusters: The Search) and acclaimed Magic: The Gathering creator Rhystic Studies, the mission reaches millions. BASILISK supports scientific institutions and initiatives, including partnerships with The Planetary Society and Caltech's Institute for Quantum Information and Matter.

Founded in 2020 by Christopher Bothur and Hans Kassier, BASILISK has built a community with a total reach of over 20 million fans, united by curiosity, critical thinking, and a love of exceptionally difficult games.

Partnership Inquiries: [email protected]

Follow BASILISK at:

Website: basilisk.gg

YouTube: @BASILISKgg

Instagram: @basilisk_gg

X: @BASILISK_gg

TikTok: @basilisk_gg

SOURCE BASILISK