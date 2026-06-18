Gould Industries expands into the United States with the acquisition of a factory in Mississippi

MONTREAL, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Gould Industries Ltd., a Montreal-based manufacturer specializing in recycled plastics, is proud to announce the acquisition of a manufacturing facility located in Summit, Mississippi. This marks the company's first industrial presence in the United States.

Driven by the company's long-term growth strategy, Gould Industries is focused on investing in the U.S. in order to scale operations to better serve customers across North America.

"We've been actively looking for the right acquisition opportunity for several years. This facility is a strong strategic fit and allows us to expand our operations while strengthening our presence across key North American markets," said Frederico Panetta, CEO of Gould Industries.

A natural expansion, guided by North American business corridors

Gould Industries specializes in the processing of recycled plastics and is acquiring a manufacturing plant of over 100,000 square feet on 6 acres of land, complete with a CN railway siding capable of accommodating 30 railcars, with the potential to produce up to 80 million pounds of product and recycle 10 million pounds of plastic each year. The Montreal plant has reached full production capacity, so this acquisition in Mississippi will enable the company to increase output in order to better serve major retailers/customers that operate across borders, including Costco and Home Depot.

As a specialist in private-label solutions, Gould Industries looks forward to serving customers across the U.S. retail space and bringing its savoir-faire to the market. This expertise runs deep: Bert Gould himself invented machinery in the 1970s that factories still rely on today to produce.

The Mississippi plant is located in the heart of a major industrial and commercial corridor and will source its plastic exclusively from the United States, thereby reinforcing a continent-wide integrated circular economy approach.

"Long before today's industrial supply chains were established, French explorers paddling south from the St. Lawrence were the first Europeans to chart the Mississippi River all the way to its delta. The historic corridor that created the link from Quebec to the American South is the same one we are now using for commerce. This centuries-old connection lives on in our new logo, where three symbols come together: the fleur-de-lys, carrying our Quebec roots; the river, the route that has linked our two regions for generations; and the magnolia, Mississippi's own flower, standing for hospitality, hope, and rebirth" added Mr. Panetta.

Positive benefits for Mississippi

The acquisition secures and strengthens the 150 jobs across its Mississippi and Montreal operations combined and positions the facility for future investment and growth.

Over the coming months, Gould Industries plans to invest in modernizing the site and instilling its corporate culture, notably through initiatives aimed at humanizing workspaces, strengthening the teams' sense of belonging, and visually marking the premises, including the creation of an iconic mural reflecting Gould's identity.

"We are committed to investing in this facility and in the people who make it run," added Panetta. "Our goal is to build a strong local team while bringing additional opportunities for development and long-term growth in the region."

A 100% privately owned acquisition, true to Gould's DNA

Founded in Montreal in 1954, Gould Industries Ltd. remains proudly 100% owner-operated and now in its third generation. Frederico Panetta remains the sole shareholder and continues to be actively involved in operations, both at head office and on the factory floor.

In the lead-up to this acquisition, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave Gould Industries his personal stamp of approval, welcoming the company into the territory with open arms.

CIBC supported the cross-border financial structure of the acquisition, with Alexandre Bariault leading the file with brilliance. EDC also supported the company throughout the process, under the leadership of Samuel Thériault and Morad Kammous. Internally, Gould Industries' CFO Marc-Antoine Laberge coordinated the entire transaction like a chef d'orchestre.

About Gould Industries

Founded in 1954 in Montreal, Gould Industries Ltd. is a North American leader in the manufacture of recycled plastics, film extrusion and private-label solutions for major retailers. Thanks to full vertical integration, Gould Industries Ltd. transforms millions of pounds of waste into sustainable, high-performance products every year.

SOURCE Gould Industries Ltee