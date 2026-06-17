Governor Matt Meyer Visits Datwyler's Middletown FirstLine Site to Highlight Advanced Healthcare Manufacturing in Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datwyler (SIX: DAE), a leading supplier of system-critical high-tech components, welcomed Delaware Governor Matt Meyer today at its Middletown manufacturing facility, reinforcing the company's commitment to healthcare manufacturing, innovation and workforce development in Delaware.

Volker Cwielong, CEO, Datwyler (left) and Matt Meyer, Governor of Delaware (right)

During the visit, Governor Meyer toured Datwyler's state-of-the-art FirstLine production environment for high-value healthcare applications. FirstLine is Datwyler's state-of-the-art manufacturing platform for pharmaceutical packaging components, combining cleanroom technology, automated quality control and sterility assurance to support the highest quality standards and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Leveraging these capabilities, the Middletown site supplies premium elastomer components manufactured to the highest GMP and quality standards for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, including applications supporting GLP-1 therapies and other advanced injectable medicines.

The visit included discussions on advanced manufacturing, healthcare innovation, workforce development and the strategic importance of resilient pharmaceutical supply chains. "Delaware is building an innovation economy where cutting-edge companies can start, grow, and succeed," said Governor Matt Meyer. "Businesses like Datwyler are choosing to invest here because of our talented workforce, strategic location, and strong partnership between government and industry. By supporting advanced manufacturing and production innovation, we're creating good-paying jobs, strengthening critical sectors like healthcare, and reinforcing Delaware's reputation as a place where innovation and economic growth go hand in hand."

Volker Cwielong, CEO of Datwyler, emphasized the strategic importance of the Middletown facility within the company's global healthcare network. "As the pharmaceutical industry increasingly prioritizes regional manufacturing capabilities and reliable local supply, our Middletown site plays an important role in supporting customers across North America with high-quality, system-critical components for injectable therapies," said Volker Cwielong. "Our continued investment in our U.S. production facilities reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our ambition to support the safe and reliable delivery of life-saving medicines."

Since acquiring the site in 2017, Datwyler has invested more than USD 120 million in the Middletown facility, transforming it from a greenfield development into a strategically important healthcare manufacturing hub. Operations started in 2019, followed by first commercial sales in 2020. Today, Middletown has evolved into a strategically important healthcare manufacturing hub within Datwyler's global Healthcare network. Since March 2026, the site has supported commercial supply for GLP-1 therapies in the U.S. market. Datwyler currently employs more than 100 people in Middletown, including highly skilled specialists, engineers and healthcare manufacturing experts serving leading pharmaceutical and biotech customers across North America. As demand for locally manufactured, high-quality healthcare components continues to grow, Datwyler remains committed to further investing in its U.S. footprint and expanding capabilities to support future customer needs and long-term market growth.

The U.S. pharmaceutical market continues to see strong demand for domestic manufacturing capabilities, resilient supply chains and high-quality components for injectable drug delivery systems. At the same time, injectable therapies now account for the majority of new drugs currently in Phase 1-3 development, accelerating demand for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and high-quality packaging components. In this environment, Datwyler's Middletown site plays an increasingly important role in supporting reliable local supply for the North American healthcare market.

Datwyler – System-critical high-tech components

In billions of syringes and coffee capsules, in every second vehicle worldwide, as well as in energy-related applications, Datwyler's high-tech elastomer components make a vital contribution to the safety, reliability and functionality of critical systems. Based on its core competencies in material expertise, solution design, and industrialization, Datwyler focuses on highly regulated and technologically demanding markets characterized by high entry barriers.

As a development partner, Datwyler is involved early in its customers' development processes and supports solutions from the concept phase through to series production over long product life cycles. This close collaboration forms the basis for long-term partnerships and leading positions in selected global end markets such as Healthcare, Automotive, Food & Beverage and Industry.

With 25 production sites on four continents, a local-for-local approach, sales in over 100 countries and approximately 7,500 employees, Datwyler generates annual revenues of more than CHF 1.1 billion. The company is headquartered in Switzerland and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986 (Valor 3048677).

Contact:

Katharina Immoor, SVP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T +41 79 734 47 56, [email protected]

Photos:

www.datwyler.com > Media > Media Library; https://datwyler.com/media/media-library

SOURCE Datwyler