GovSpend Launches MCP Server to Power Custom AI Applications Across the Public Sector Procurement Ecosystem

Integration gives sellers, buyers, and participants across the procurement ecosystem direct access to GovSpend's intelligence inside the AI tools, agents, and workflows they've already built.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovSpend, the leading public sector procurement intelligence platform, announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server — a move driven by a clear shift in how its customers are consuming data.

For years, accessing a platform's data meant logging into a user interface built for that purpose. APIs changed that, giving technical teams direct, programmatic access without the interface. MCP takes the next step: it lets AI tools and agents query data sources directly, in real time, with no custom integration work required. For GovSpend customers, that means instant access to the most comprehensive repositories of government procurement data ever assembled — 2 billion+ purchase orders, 96 million+ contracts, 10 million+ agency contacts, and 2.3 million+ public meeting transcripts — inside the AI environments they've already built.

A growing number of those customers have moved beyond off-the-shelf software to building internal AI tools tailored to their own workflows: Custom agents tracking opportunities, pipelines pulling vendor history and contract activity, and dashboards integrating procurement data on demand. The MCP Server gives those systems a standardized way to query GovSpend directly inside any MCP-compatible environment, including Claude, ChatGPT, and internally built agents and agentic workflows.

"Taking advantage of AI-powered tools, more enterprises are building custom applications stitching together their proprietary data," said Nate Haskins, CEO at GovSpend. "They need GovSpend insights wired directly to their workflows, dashboards, and custom systems — not another tab to open. Our MCP Server is a straightforward and powerful way to unleash the creativity of our customers."

Netsync, one of GovSpend's earliest MCP adopters, is using the server as the foundation for custom AI agents focused on procurement signals and sales opportunities.

"Rather than relying on static reports or manual searches, we were able to continuously analyze public-sector spending data and surface actionable insights tied to specific accounts, agencies, and programs. The value wasn't simply access to data — it was integrating GovSpend intelligence directly into the workflows where decisions are actually made."

— Shawn Sutton, Strategic Account Manager, Netsync

Forrester has predicted that 30% of enterprise application vendors will launch their own MCP servers, citing early movers as better positioned for enterprise-wide adoption of agentic workflows. For GovSpend, the timing reflects what customers are already asking for.

The MCP Server is available now. To see GovSpend data inside your AI tools, request a demo at www.govspend.com/mcp-server.

About GovSpend: Founded in 2011, GovSpend is the public sector intelligence platform built for action. GovSpend gives government buyers, sellers, and consultants the data, AI tools, and workflow integrations they need to find opportunities, understand their market, and outpace the competition — across federal, state, local, and education agencies nationwide. Learn more at www.govspend.com.

SOURCE GovSpend