GP Solutions' "Snoop's Premium Nutrients Pods" a Hit at CannaCon South
Show was an unprecedented success and positions company as a leader in the Midwestern market
Oct 01, 2019, 09:15 ET
CORONA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), the developer of highly innovative automated micro-farms trade-named "GrowPods," was the highlight of the recent CannaCon South show in Oklahoma City. The company premiered its new co-branded "Snoop's Premium Nutrients Pods" to great enthusiasm.
Oklahoma recently legalized cannabis and GrowPod offers the quickest and most affordable pathway to begin cultivation, and start earning revenues.
"Our Snoop's Premium Nutrients Pods were the hit of the show," says George Natzic, CEO of GP Solutions. "Not only was the interest level incredibly high, but we are also in the process of closing multitudes of deals."
Snoop Dogg, a longtime advocate of legal cannabis, developed his product line to offer growers a quality system that encourages rapid, robust growth throughout all stages of plant development.
GrowPods provide:
- Higher Yields – average of 8x higher than other methods of agriculture
- Year Round Cultivation – Earn more by growing indoors 365 days a year
- Weather Proof – GrowPods feature automated climate control
- Portability – GrowPods can be set up virtually anywhere
- Scalability – Expanding is as easy as adding an additional, stackable pod
- Security – Secure access and instant notification of entry
- Low Impact Farming – Highly efficient water and power usage
- Pesticide and Bacteria Free – Sealed environment provides protection from bacteria with no need for pesticides.
According to MJBizDaily, Oklahoma's cannabis market is growing "at a feverish pace." With a low $2500 application/license fee, it's easy to enter the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry.
GrowPods provide a Plug & Grow solution that streamlines the start-up process and begins generating revenue as rapidly as possible. The GrowPod system is designed and engineered for easy operation, allowing users of all levels of experience to start a cannabis or traditional farm.
