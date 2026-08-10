GPGI, Inc. (GPGI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against GPGI, Inc.

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GPGI, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE SEPTEMBER, 14, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

On August 7, 2024, GPGI, then known as CompoSecure, announced that investment firm Resolute Holdings ("Resolute"), intended to acquire a majority interest in the Company. That transaction was completed on September 17, 2024.

On January 12, 2026, CompoSecure, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Husky Technologies Limited ("Husky"), and rebranded itself as GPGI.

On February 26, 2026, Jehosaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that GPGI had overstated the value of Husky in order to gain shareholder approval for the acquisition, stating that "[all] major aspects of the financials appear to be affected" including that free cash flow was overstated by 90%.

Then, on March 12, 2026, GPGI released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, disclosing that Husky saw its EBITDA decline 5.4% year-over-year in the quarter and 3% year-over-year for the full year.

On this news, GPGI's stock price fell $2.19, or 11.09%, to close at $17.55 per share on March 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 22, 2026, a lawsuit was filed, alleging Resolute's acquisition and control of CompoSecure and the Husky acquisition was part of a "a multistep scheme" to drain value from GPGI for the benefit of certain defendants.

Then, on May 7, 2026, GPGI released its first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that Husky's net sales had declined 5.2% year-over-year, and its EBITDA fell 40.2% year-over year due to "oil and resin price volatility and continued tariff uncertainty[,]" "and customers delay[ing] accepting shipments and placing orders." The Company also slashed its 2026 guidance.

On this news, GPGI's stock price fell $4.52, or 25.9%, to close at $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What's The Next Step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm, ready to assist you in potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 14, 2026. Please contact us to learn more about your rights and interests by clicking here, by email ([email protected]), or by telephone at 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224).

You may retain counsel of your choice. If you bought securities between November 3, 2025 and May 6 2026, you may take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet.

Why Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP?

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm's recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked 2nd in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP