GPK Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Lawsuit - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GPK during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/graphic-packaging-holding-company-loss-submission-form/?id=186879&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 4, 2025 to February 2, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company's business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (iv) accordingly, the Company's previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 6, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/graphic-packaging-holding-company-loss-submission-form/?id=186879&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GPK during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 6, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903



SOURCE The Gross Law Firm