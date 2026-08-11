The GR GT and GR GT3 Turn Hot Laps at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

GAZOO Racing Will Have Displays for the GR GT and GR GT3 at Laguna Seca's Pit Garages and at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering

GR GT Turns Its First Public, Uncamouflaged Laps at the Motorsports Reunion

The 2026 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Celebrates Iconic Japanese Racing Vehicles, Its Featured Marque, Making It the Perfect Venue for the GR GT and GR GT3

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New icons meet old at the 2026 Monterey Car Week, where GAZOO Racing will showcase the GR GT sports car and its racing sibling, the GR GT3 racecar.

GR GT, GR GT3 Make North American Dynamic Debut During 2026 Monterey Car Week

During the car-packed car week, GR GT and GR GT3 prototypes will run their first public, un-camouflaged hot laps on track in North America at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Iconic Japanese motorsports vehicles from throughout history are being represented as the featured marque at this year's Reunion event, making it an ideal venue for the GR GT and GR GT3 to make their runs.

The GR GT launches around 2027 powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine supported by single-motor hybrid system. Total output is expected to be 641 hp or greater, and 627 lb-ft of torque or greater, sent to the rear wheels via a carbon-fiber torque tube and a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transaxle.

GR's new GT forms the basis for the GR GT3 racecar, created in accordance with FIA GT3 regulations—the top category for production vehicle-based customer motorsports. Like the GR GT, the GR GT3 employs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, but trades the GR GT's eight-speed automatic transmission for a purpose-built racing transmission.

The two cars are closely linked, however, with the GR GT3 developed in tandem with the GR GT—benefitting both, with the GR GT in particular bringing true links to motorsports to the road. It only makes sense, therefore, that the GR GT and GR GT3 to make their North American dynamic debut amidst the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion's celebration of Japan's motorsports heritage.

Professional drivers Jack Hawksworth, who has served as a development driver for the GR GT3, as well as Tatsuya Kataoka, another GR development driver will be behind the wheel of the two GRs at Laguna Seca. The sports car and racing car will make runs on Friday, August 14 between 12:55 pm and 1:10 pm, and again Saturday, August 15 between 5:55 pm and 6:10 pm.

GAZOO Racing will host a display at the pit garages during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion* from Wednesday, August 12 to Saturday, August 15. GR also will have a presence at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering*, on Friday August 14, giving eventgoers an up-close and personal look at the GR GT and GR GT3.

*The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, as well as the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca are ticketed events requiring purchase for admission.

About GR

GAZOO Racing was founded from a passion for the adrenaline-filled world of motorsports. Started by the late Master Driver Hiromu Naruse and Akio Toyoda himself, GR was forged through their mutual respect and understanding that the ultimate proving ground for development of technologies and the people behind them is the racetrack. With his endurance racing debut in 2007, Akio Toyoda under the guise of his now iconic "Morizo" pseudonym, along with Naruse and a team of technical experts, reached the catalyst of what would inspire and define his mission for developing performance-oriented vehicles that continually enhance the overall driving experience. Today, the brand offers three GR models. GR is a commitment to the car enthusiasts in every generation to continue building sports cars that stir the soul and drive passion into future.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brett Miles

[email protected]

SOURCE GAZOO Racing