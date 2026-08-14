Grabie Celebrates Five Years of Making Art for Everyone, Expands to 1,700+ Target Stores Nationwide

The creative lifestyle brand now brings joyful, accessible art to families across America and around the world

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grabie, the creative lifestyle brand dedicated to making art accessible to everyone, today marks its fifth year in the U.S. market with a landmark expansion into more than 1,700 Target stores nationwide.

Since its founding in 2021, the brand has grown into a multi-category creative presence across more than 4,000 U.S. retail locations, including Target, Paper Source, Barnes & Noble, The Container Store, and Books A Million.

Grabie's creative lifestyle product lineup

Grabie was built on a simple belief: that art could uplift and connect people through even the hardest times. What started with watercolor sets and gel pens has since expanded into craft kits, DIY sets, holiday collections, and subscription boxes. This milestone reflects five years of creative expansion, community building, and a belief that art truly is for everyone.

A New Chapter: Nationwide Expansion into Target

In February 2026, Grabie entered Target stores, reaching more than 1,700 locations and covering the vast majority of Target's U.S. store footprint. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to bringing quality, design-forward products into the everyday lives of American families.

"Reaching our fifth year in the U.S. market and joining the shelves of one of America's most iconic retailers is a milestone worth celebrating. Grabie has grown from an online brand into a creative lifestyle brand with a meaningful presence in the physical world," said Sean Lu, Founder & CEO of Grabie.

"We will keep expanding what Grabie can offer, bringing more people into the joy of creating at every stage of their creative journey," he added.

Grabie's path to Target was built on one of the most engaged online communities in the art supplies category. The brand earned the distinction of #1 Arts Brand on TikTok, with over 1.1 billion video views, 365,000+ social followers, and partnerships with more than 21,000 creators. That community momentum, combined with an expanding, top-rated product lineup, laid the foundation for Grabie's expansion from digital shelves to physical ones.

Central to Grabie's mission is the belief that art has the power to heal. In 2022, the brand established the Grabie Art Fund, a dedicated initiative that donates art supplies to organizations offering free art therapy and mental wellness programs in underserved communities.

Now in its third year of partnership with the American Art Therapy Association (AATA), the nation's leading nonprofit art therapy organization, the Fund has reached over 60 programs across the country, from children's hospitals to community mental health initiatives such as the Nassau County Youth Mental Health Summit, where Grabie's donation enabled 270 high school students to receive their own art as therapy toolboxes.

The collaboration has also grown into co-creation. Together, Grabie and AATA developed the Rock Your Inner Strength workbook, a guided art as therapy workbook created with AATA board members, with a portion of proceeds supporting AATA's mission.

"Having Grabie, an art supply brand, recognize the expertise and passion art therapists bring to their work with clients and the communities they serve highlights the company's unwavering commitment to the transformative power of art. Our ongoing collaboration not only raises awareness about art therapy as a mental health profession but also empowers individuals of all ages to explore art-making and creativity as part of their wellness journey," said Raquel Farrell-Kirk, President of the American Art Therapy Association.

Beyond the AATA network, Grabie has also partnered with the Born This Way Foundation to support youth-focused mental health organizations nationwide. Through these collaborations, the Grabie Art Fund has brought art as therapy to those who need it most.

About Grabie

Founded in 2021, Grabie is a creative lifestyle brand dedicated to making art accessible to everyone. Inspired by the belief that creativity can support mental well-being, the brand was created during the pandemic to help make the joy and therapeutic benefits of art accessible to more people - a mission that continues to guide the company today.

Grabie - For Joy, For All!

www.grabieart.com | @grabieofficial | #LetsGrabie

SOURCE Grabie