Gradum Gswing® and Duquette Consulting Join Forces to Advance Data-Driven Hitting Development Across MLB

Three-time MLB Executive of the Year Dan Duquette partners with Gradum Gswing to expand individualized hitting development for MLB players and teams, following promising results with Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its work with Boston Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin during a dramatic midseason turnaround, Gradum Gswing®, founded by Lorenzo Garmendia, today announced a collaboration with Duquette Consulting, led by three-time MLB Executive of the Year Dan Duquette, to expand individualized hitting development for MLB players and teams.

Durbin's 2026 season provides an early example of the approach in action. After struggling during April and May, Durbin broke out in June, batting .326/.359/.605 with six home runs. He maintained solid plate discipline in July and entered August showing encouraging Statcast trends, including season-best exit velocity, hard-hit rate and expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA). Working with Garmendia, Durbin used performance data and targeted swing adjustments to address specific areas contributing to his early-season struggles.

The collaboration brings together Gradum's analytics-driven hitting development model and Duquette's decades of MLB player-development, talent-evaluation and front-office experience.

"For years, most of the innovative technology introduced to MLB teams and players focused on helping pitchers," said Duquette, president and founder of Duquette Consulting. "Gradum's data-driven solutions and focused hitting sessions help hitters understand their swing and devise a concrete plan to combat the pitchers and technology to get immediate results for teams and players."

Garmendia worked directly with Durbin in Boston, pairing Statcast analysis with targeted training sessions to identify areas for improvement and translate those insights into adjustments he could apply in competition.

"With Caleb, we were able to identify what was giving him trouble, show him exactly what we were seeing and then train the adjustments until they could transfer into the game," said Garmendia, founder and corporate CEO of Gradum Gswing. "That's what this is about. The data helps us identify the problem, but then you have to teach it, train it and get the hitter to where he can execute it on his own. Caleb put in the work, and the results speak for themselves."

Through the collaboration, Gradum Gswing and Duquette Consulting aim to make that individualized approach available to more professional players and MLB organizations seeking measurable hitting-development solutions.

ABOUT GRADUM GSWING

Gradum Gswing is a data-driven hitting development company helping baseball and softball players turn measurable insights into better performance at the plate. Gradum Pro is an affiliate of Gradum Gswing. Founded by Lorenzo Garmendia, Gradum combines individualized instruction, advanced performance analytics and its Teach, Train, Transfer® methodology to identify swing inefficiencies, develop targeted adjustments and help athletes translate their work in training to game performance. Gradum has trained more than 50 Major League Baseball players and works with athletes at every stage of development through a growing network of more than 30 facilities nationwide. For more information, visit gradumgswing.com.

ABOUT DUQUETTE CONSULTING

Led by three-time MLB Executive of the Year Dan Duquette, Duquette Consulting advises MLB organizations on player development, talent evaluation and strategic innovation. For more information, visit duquette3c.com.

SOURCE Gradum Gswing