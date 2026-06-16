Grain Management Announces Strategic Combination of Ritter Communications and Great Plains Communications to Form Rightfiber

New organization will create one of the nation's largest privately held fiber broadband platforms spanning twenty states

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and communications, today announced plans to combine two portfolio companies — Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications and Blair, Nebraska-based Great Plains Communications — under one new organization and brand: Rightfiber.

The strategic combination brings together two highly respected telecommunications providers with more than 100 years of history each, along with their commitment to expanding high-quality fiber connectivity, investing in local communities, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Heath Simpson, currently Chief Executive Officer of Ritter Communications, will serve as CEO of the combined company and Todd Foje, currently CEO of Great Plains Communications, will serve as Executive Chairman.

"Ritter and Great Plains share a deep commitment to customers, communities, and our amazing employees," said Heath Simpson, incoming CEO. "By coming together as Rightfiber, we are building on the strengths of both organizations to create new opportunities for growth while continuing to deliver the fast, reliable services and local relationships our customers value."

Grain has supported the significant growth of both companies through long-term investment in fiber infrastructure, operational expansion, and broadband accessibility.

"Ritter Communications and Great Plains Communications share remarkably similar values, cultures, and commitments to the communities they serve," said Todd Foje, Executive Chairman. "Together, Rightfiber will combine deep local relationships with expanded capabilities and investment to accelerate growth and continue bringing advanced fiber connectivity to underserved communities."

Together, Rightfiber will :

Serve more than 400 communities with a network spanning 20 states,

Connect 300,000 homes and businesses across its 28,000-mile regional fiber network,

Continue to drive significant revenue and EBITDA growth through organic expansion and M&A,

Be uniquely situated as a trusted partner to communities, businesses, and hyperscalers, and

Create one of the largest privately held telecommunications platforms in the US.

The combined organization will continue operating with a strong local focus while leveraging expanded scale, resources, and infrastructure investment to support future growth. In addition, customers will continue receiving the same reliable service, local relationships, and personalized support they trust today. Both companies remain committed to maintaining strong community partnerships and continuing long-term infrastructure investment across the new service area.

The transaction remains subject to customary approvals and regulatory review.

For additional updates and information, visit Rightfiber.com/stronger.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, and services.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC), based in Blair, Nebraska, is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. Leveraging over a century of experience, GPC delivers a comprehensive suite of fiber-based services, including high-speed Internet, managed Ethernet, and custom connectivity solutions to residential and business customers in nearly 200 communities across Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and Nebraska. GPC also partners with regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, and other service providers to meet their unique connectivity needs. The company's MEF-certified, 20,000+ mile fiber network reaches 13 states and is monitored 24/7/365 by its state-of-the-art Network Operations Center. Learn more about how GPC is driving connectivity and economic growth at www.gpcom.com.

About Ritter Communications

Ritter Communications is the largest privately held telecommunications provider serving the South, offering world-class broadband fiber, telecom, video, and data center services. The company has grown rapidly over the years, recently investing hundreds of millions of dollars in technology infrastructure and is now serving 197 communities and more than 65,000 customers in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Ritter Communications invests heavily in the communities it serves by deploying proven, best-in-class infrastructure and technology, while coupling it with a world-class customer-focused experience. For more information visit RitterCommunications.com.

Stronger Together. Right for What's Next.

SOURCE Ritter Communications; Great Plains Communications