GRAINGER'S SHAREHOLDERS ELECT 12 DIRECTORS AND OTHER ANNUAL MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually today. Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included 2025 financial and operational highlights.

Shareholders elected the following 12 directors:





Rodney C. Adkins Neil S. Novich George S. Davis Beatriz R. Perez Katherine D. Jaspon E. Scott Santi Christopher J. Klein Susan Slavik Williams D.G. Macpherson Lucas E. Watson Cindy J. Miller Steven A. White

Additionally, the shareholders voted in favor of two proposals: (i) to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent auditor for the 2026 fiscal year, and (ii) to approve the advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion.

For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger