GRAINGER'S SHAREHOLDERS ELECT 12 DIRECTORS AND OTHER ANNUAL MEETING HIGHLIGHTS
News provided byW.W. Grainger
Apr 29, 2026, 11:45 ET
CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually today. Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included 2025 financial and operational highlights.
Shareholders elected the following 12 directors:
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Rodney C. Adkins
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Neil S. Novich
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George S. Davis
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Beatriz R. Perez
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Katherine D. Jaspon
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E. Scott Santi
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Christopher J. Klein
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Susan Slavik Williams
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D.G. Macpherson
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Lucas E. Watson
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Cindy J. Miller
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Steven A. White
Additionally, the shareholders voted in favor of two proposals: (i) to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent auditor for the 2026 fiscal year, and (ii) to approve the advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation.
About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion.
For more information, visit www.grainger.com.
SOURCE W.W. Grainger
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