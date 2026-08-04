GRAL DEADLINE TODAY: GRAIL, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed, and the firm is actively urging investors with substantial losses to submit your losses now. The upcoming lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

Key GRAL Class Action Case Details:

Class Period: May 13, 2025 – Feb. 19, 2026

May 13, 2025 – Feb. 19, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Aug. 4, 2026 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor- fraud /gral

www.hbsslaw.com/investor- /gral Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Core Allegations:

Trial Design and Efficacy Claims: The lawsuit contends that GRAIL and certain senior executives misled investors regarding the clinical design, progress, and efficacy of its landmark NHS-Galleri cancer screening trial. Defendants repeatedly asserted that the study was optimally structured with a three-year follow-up period to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in late-stage (Stage III and IV) cancer diagnoses.

The lawsuit contends that GRAIL and certain senior executives misled investors regarding the clinical design, progress, and efficacy of its landmark NHS-Galleri cancer screening trial. Defendants repeatedly asserted that the study was optimally structured with a three-year follow-up period to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in late-stage (Stage III and IV) cancer diagnoses. Concealment of Limitations: The action centers on whether GRAIL selectively promoted favorable top-line results from initial screening rounds while withholding granular data and ignoring internal indicators suggesting that a three-year timeline would be insufficient to achieve the trial's primary endpoint.

Alleged Corrective Disclosures and Stock Crash:

The artificial inflation came to an abrupt end on February 19, 2026, when GRAIL announced top-line results from its NHS-Galleri trial. The disclosures shocked the market:

Primary Endpoint Not Met: GRAIL revealed that the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in late-stage cancers.

GRAIL revealed that the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in late-stage cancers. Admission of Flawed Timeline: The company admitted that it "probably should have allowed for a longer follow-up period."

Market Reaction: Following these disclosures, GRAL shares collapsed by 50.55% in a single trading session—plummeting from a close of $101.53 to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, and erasing over $2.2 billion in market capitalization.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

In addition to the core claims regarding the NHS-Galleri trial disclosures, Hagens Berman has an ongoing investigation focusing on when GRAIL and its management first recognized that the required follow-up period diverged from the touted three-year duration.

"We're focused on when GRAIL and its management knew that the need for a longer follow-up period diverged from the touted three-year duration," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the pending claims in the filed lawsuit.

What Affected GRAL Investors Can Do

If you purchased or acquired GRAIL common stock between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, and suffered significant losses, you have until August 4, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

To learn more about your legal options, contact Hagens Berman now

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the GRAIL case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GRAIL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP