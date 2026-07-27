Gramercy Music Academy Opens in Houston - Built by the Team Behind One of the Nation's Largest Youth Art and Enrichment Platforms

West University Opening Brings Structured, Performance-Based Music Education to Houston

HOUSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new music academy has opened in Houston, and it's being built with a much bigger vision in mind.

Gramercy Music Academy, now open in West University, is the newest venture from the ownership team behind Kidcreate Studio, widely recognized as one of the largest brick-and-mortar art school concepts for children in the United States.

"We believe children need more places where they can create, perform, and connect in the real world." Post this A Gramercy Music Academy instructor provides one-on-one piano instruction to a young student at the academy's Houston location.

For this team, Gramercy isn't just a music school. It's part of a broader commitment to building a new generation of youth enrichment experiences that are unapologetically in-person, deeply social, and rooted in the kinds of creative disciplines that shape how children think, feel, and grow.

"We believe children need more places where they can create, perform, and connect in the real world," said Justin Nihiser, Managing Partner. "Not everything meaningful happens on a screen, and we're building businesses that reflect that."

From Proven Operators to a Growing Platform

Nihiser previously served as CEO of Code Ninjas, helping scale the brand from approximately $20 million to over $80 million in systemwide revenue in under three years. He also held multiple leadership roles at School of Rock, contributing to its growth into a globally recognized music education platform.

Today, alongside his partners, he is focused on building and scaling youth enrichment brands that center on real-world engagement: art, music, performance, and other experiences that can't be replicated digitally.

"Technology has its place," Nihiser added. "But there's no substitute for a child picking up an instrument, making something with their hands, or performing in front of other people. That's where confidence and identity are built."

Houston as the Starting Point

Having lived in Houston for the past five years, after spending over a decade and a half in Atlanta, Nihiser and team have made a deliberate choice to build Gramercy here.

"Houstonians value community, culture, and opportunity for their children in a very real way," Nihiser said. "We're proud to call Houston home, and more broadly, to make Texas the proving ground for what we believe can become the next great music experience for children across the country."

A Different Kind of Music Academy

Gramercy Music Academy offers instruction across piano, guitar, drums, voice, and more, but the difference is in the standard and the intent behind the program:

Students are expected to grow, not just show up

Lessons are structured with clear progression and outcomes

Instructors are experienced musicians who know how to teach

Performance, creativity, and confidence are core to the experience

Students at Gramercy don't just learn in the studio; they take the stage. The academy plans to host recitals in some of Houston's premier performance venues, giving students the opportunity to perform in real-world settings that elevate both their confidence and musicianship.

This is not passive enrichment. It's active development.

Built for Families Who Value Depth Over Convenience

Located at 3904 Gramercy Street, Gramercy is designed for families who want more than surface-level activities for their children

From first-time beginners to more advanced players, the academy meets students where they are and then challenges them to go further.

Looking Ahead

While the immediate focus is on building a flagship location in Houston, the long-term ambition is clear.

"This is how we think about the youth space overall," Nihiser said. "If we can create something that families truly value, something that has real impact, we believe it has the potential to grow well beyond a single community."

Open House + Free Trial Lessons

To celebrate the opening, Gramercy Music Academy is offering free trial lessons for a limited time. Come experience their Open House on August 8th from Noon – 2 PM.

Families are encouraged to come in, meet the team, and experience the program firsthand.

Those interested in learning more about lessons or enrollment at Gramercy Music Academy of Houston can visit https://gramercymusicacademy.com/ or call (713) 589-3827.

About Gramercy Music Academy

Gramercy Music Academy is a Houston-based music school focused on developing young musicians through structured instruction, performance opportunities, and a culture of high expectations. The academy serves students of all ages across a wide range of instruments and experience levels.

About Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers

Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers are experienced operators with deep backgrounds in youth enrichment, franchising, finance, and brand-led growth. Nihiser has led nationally scaled franchise brands including Code Ninjas, Brain Balance, and School of Rock, overseeing the sale and development of more than 300 locations. Gibson brings global financial leadership and youth enrichment CFO experience, while Rogers contributes senior-level expertise in marketing, brand building, and market expansion. Together, the group focuses on scaling proven youth-focused concepts with operational rigor and meaningful impact for families. More information about Kidcreate Studio can be found here: www.kidcreate.com. More information about Wheelhouse can be found here: https://choosewheelhouse.com/

SOURCE Gramcery Music Academy