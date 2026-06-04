Faith in Music Foundation Grant Helps Independent Artist Counter Culture of Nihilism Through Electronic Dance Music

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-winning artist Kaya Jones, known to millions as an original member of the Pussycat Dolls, has released Choose Life, a 13-track inspirational electronic dance album produced in collaboration with producer HouseNatic. Rooted in Afro House and powered by a message of hope, the album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms. A full list of listening channels is available at www.kayajones.com.

Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Producer HouseNatic Release New Afro House Album “Choose Life”

The album is a deliberate creative provocation: Jones and HouseNatic chose the electronic dance format precisely because it speaks the language of spaces where nihilism often thrives. Their goal is to reach young listeners struggling with addiction, screen dependency, and a sense of purposelessness — and to offer them something to move toward.

"We're living in a culture where death is being bought and sold. Choosing life is about choosing God, choosing goodness, choosing your baby, your children, your parents. It's about waking up each day and choosing to be a better person."

— Kaya Jones

A longtime pro-life advocate, Jones has built a public voice around uncomfortable truths — speaking out about spiritual abuse in the church and exploitation in the music industry. Choose Life reflects that same unflinching conviction, but channels it into celebration. "Dance, celebrate the goodness that's in this world, look to things that are bigger than yourself," she says.

GRANT SUPPORT FROM FAITH IN MUSIC FOUNDATION

Production of the album was funded in part by a grant from the Faith in Music Foundation, a nonprofit that reduces the financial barriers independent artists face by covering recording and touring expenses. The organization was founded by Michael Sweet — frontman of Christian metal band Stryper — and his wife, Lisa Champagne-Sweet. It supports both faith-based and secular artists whose work is rooted in purpose and carries the potential to positively impact audiences.

"I'm so grateful for their contribution in helping me as an independent artist," Jones said. "It was truly put to good use — for recording, studio time, and other expenses that can be very costly. It was tremendous. I can't thank them enough."

Champagne-Sweet, who knows the music industry's financial pressures firsthand, said Jones's project immediately distinguished itself during the selection process.

"Kaya's project really stood out to us because there was such a genuine heart behind it," Champagne-Sweet said. "You could tell right away this wasn't just about putting out music for the sake of releasing songs — there was real purpose, passion, and sincerity behind what she and her team were creating."

The Faith in Music Foundation sustains its mission through donations and merchandise sales. To learn more, join its email list, or follow along for artist stories and project updates, visit www.faithinmusic.com.

About the Faith in Music Foundation

The Faith in Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Michael Sweet (Stryper) and Lisa Champagne-Sweet that provides grants to independent artists for recording and touring expenses. The Foundation supports both faith-based and secular artists whose work carries purpose and the potential to positively influence audiences. Learn more at www.faithinmusic.com.

About Kaya Jones Global

Kaya Jones is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist and original member of the Pussycat Dolls. An outspoken advocate on issues of faith, life, and creative integrity, she continues to record and release music as an independent artist. For more information, visit www.kayajones.com.

Press Contact:

Kristin Yarbrough

8132971695

http://www.kayajones.com

SOURCE Kaya Jones Global