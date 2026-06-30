Gran Coramino Tequila Appoints Lori Harvey As Chief Creative Advisor

In the role, Harvey leads the creative vision for the brand's Coramino Woman platform, beginning with its Coramino Summer campaign

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gran Coramino Tequila, the premium tequila co-founded by comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila master Juan Domingo Beckmann, today announces the appointment of Lori Harvey as the brand's first major celebrity partnership. Developed in collaboration with Harvey, the role leads the next phase of the brand's growth: building for the Coramino Woman.

Photo Courtesy of Gran Coramino Tequila

The announcement marks the first time Gran Coramino has brought on a face beyond Hart's own, and that choice is by design. Hart selected Harvey with intention, recognizing her as exactly what the brand needed at a pivotal moment: a creative partner who could carry the momentum beyond its first major milestone of $200M in retail sales.

"We've spent the last 4 years building Gran Coramino Tequila with me at the center. As the brand has grown exponentially, we knew it was time to expand our focus on the female audience and bring in a woman who our audience trusts and has the creative vision to launch the Coramino Woman campaign and initiative. Lori is the perfect choice, her audience is loyal, her taste is impeccable and she is an expert in fully immersing herself into a brand's eco-system to make a real impact. I've always said I am just getting started, and betting on Lori the way I bet on myself is another example of how Gran Coramino is the tequila for the Hardest Workers in the room."

Kevin Hart, Co-Founder, Gran Coramino

After growing 85% in 2025, Gran Coramino enters its next phase focused on cultural expansion, not just scale. The appointment of Lori Harvey signals that shift. Her role expands how the brand shows up in culture, bringing a modern lens on luxury, lifestyle, and how women engage with premium spirits.

Rather than extending the existing playbook, she evolves it, allowing Gran Coramino to move between elevated and everyday moments without losing its standard. It's the brand's next chapter of authorship: Hart built the foundation and the story so far; Harvey leads the creative expansion into a new audience and new occasions.

Lori Harvey Chief Creative Advisor Appointment

As Chief Creative Advisor, Harvey leads the creative vision for the Coramino Woman; the brand's platform is dedicated to its fastest-growing audience, beginning with the Coramino Summer campaign and extending across the campaigns and cultural moments to follow. Working in close partnership with the Gran Coramino team, she shapes the creative direction, experiential design, and brand storytelling across campaigns, talent integration, and the environments where the brand lives.

That creative direction is deliberate. The campaign's visual language is aspirational, sun-soaked, unapologetically high-standard and is the strategy itself: Harvey drew on a firsthand understanding of how this woman lives and what she aspires to, translating it into imagery designed to make the Coramino Woman see herself in the brand.

That work kicks off this summer with a slate of moments built for the Coramino Woman spanning beauty, sports, and lifestyle, rolling out through the rest of the year and beyond.

The Right Woman for the Moment

Women control or influence 70 to 80% of all consumer purchasing decisions in the U.S. (Harvard Business Review) and their presence in the spirits aisle is accelerating. Female consumers are one of the fastest-growing segments in premium spirits, increasingly moving beyond wine and beer into more sophisticated categories, and tequila, premiumizing and culturally ascendant, has emerged as a preferred choice.

The Coramino Woman is accomplished, intentional, and self-determined. She has moved past trend-chasing and arrived at a personal palette that is refined and entirely her own, gravitating toward quality over volume in every area of her life, including what she pours. Gran Coramino Tequila fits because it meets her standards: a bottle premium enough to become a keepsake and a tequila refined enough for the dinner party she is hosting or the gathering she is walking into. She is the one who puts her circle on to something they did not know they needed, and Gran Coramino Tequila is her choice, not because it was recommended to her, but because she found it herself.

"Luxury, for me, has always been about intention. It's about choosing quality, creating meaningful experiences, and surrounding yourself with things that feel authentic to who you are. What Kevin created with Gran Coramino is more than a product; it's a brand with purpose, standards, and a clear point of view. That's why coming on as Chief Brand and Creative Advisor is so exciting because it's a role where I have real creative impact. I can't wait to help shape the next chapter of Gran Coramino in a way that speaks directly to women who appreciate elevated experiences and aren't afraid to define success on their own terms. My goal is to create something that feels aspirational, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the lifestyle we're building around the brand."

Lori Harvey, Chief Creative Advisor, Gran Coramino

Lori brings to this role a proven record of building and elevating brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, with collaborations spanning Chanel, Valentino, Burberry, and beyond. Her work has earned recognition from Vogue, Allure, and Essence, and her design sensibility extends into activewear through her recent Oner Active collaboration, also launching this summer. Across every category she enters, Harvey brings her audience with her. Gran Coramino Tequila is premium by design and is a natural fit for that audience and for the occasions she moves through. She brings direct expertise in reaching women domestically and internationally, making her the right person to lead Gran Coramino Tequila's expansion into the women's market at scale.

Any conversation about Gran Coramino's ascent begins with what's in the bottle. The brand's hero expression, its Reposado, is aged in American whiskey barrels under the watch of an 11th-generation master distiller and crafted at La Rojeña, one of the oldest distilleries in Mexico. The result is a tequila with a genuinely smooth, approachable finish that sacrifices nothing in depth; warm, clean, and layered with the character that only comes from real craft. Across its expressions the Reposado, Cristalino, and Añejo — the brand stays smooth, balanced, and intentionally approachable, removing friction from the category without compromising the experience. It's the lineup that propelled Gran Coramino past $200M in retail sales and established it as one of the fastest-growing premium tequilas in the U.S. The product makes the promise credible.

Beginning this summer, consumers will experience the brand's next chapter through curated activations, cultural events, and content designed for the Coramino Woman. Harvey's creative direction will be visible across visual identity, event curation, and campaign storytelling, with more to follow through the rest of the year.

About Gran Coramino™

Gran Coramino is a premium tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. Built on the belief that "Hard Work Tastes Different," the brand has surpassed $200M in retail sales and expanded to include a Cristalino, Reposado, and Añejo expression. Gran Coramino has invested over $1.5M in entrepreneurs through The Coramino Fund, providing grants to small business owners across Mexico and the U.S. Learn more at grancoramino.com. Gran Coramino® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Gran Coramino LLC. ©2026 Gran Coramino, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

About Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is an entrepreneur, model, actor, and philanthropist known for building a multi-category lifestyle empire at the intersection of beauty, fashion, and culture. She is the founder of SKN by LH, a celebrated skincare line launched in 2021 that sold out immediately upon debut and has since been recognized by leading publications including Vogue, Allure, and Essence. In 2023, Harvey launched YEVRAH, a swimwear line inspired by her European travels and named a must-have by People Magazine. A former equestrian and Atlanta native, Harvey has partnered with luxury houses including Valentino, Burberry, and Chanel, and has expanded her reach into entertainment with roles in Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and Hulu's Reasonable Doubt. She continues to build a legacy defined by excellence, authenticity, and impact.

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SOURCE Gran Coramino Tequila