Grand Opening of the African American Heritage Center

Saturday, October 17, 2026, 2:00 PM - Walk. Rise. Remember: Where History Comes Home

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of dedicated planning and unwavering commitment, the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society, Inc. (AARCH) proudly announces the Grand Opening of AARCH's African American Heritage Center (125 East All Saints Street) in the heart of Frederick, MD. This landmark achievement is the result of tireless research, community collaboration, and a shared vision to honor and preserve the rich heritage of African Americans in Frederick and beyond.

AARCH Grand Opening

The dream of a Heritage Center that showcases, celebrates, and educates about our local African American history has blossomed into reality. Community leaders, residents, historians, and supporters have come together, contributing their time, expertise, and passion to bring this vision to fruition. Their collective efforts have created a vibrant space for learning, reflection, and inspiration.

The Heritage Center will serve as a hub for cultural events, educational programs, historical research, and artistic expression. Through curated exhibits and interactive programming, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped Frederick's African American community.

"This is more than a building—the Heritage Center is a living legacy," said Dr. Olivia White, President of the AARCH Society. "We have created a place where our community's history is honored, our youth are inspired, and our future is shaped by understanding and unity."

The Grand Opening festivities will feature ribbon cutting ceremony, guided tours, live performances, and a special dedication ceremony. All are welcome to join in celebrating this historic milestone that will enrich Frederick for generations to come.

For more information on AARCH, upcoming events, or ways to get involved, please visit our website aarchsociety.org .

SOURCE AARCH