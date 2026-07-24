Grand Park City Hall Launches Grand Escape Sale as Singapore's Event Calendar Drives Early Travel Planning

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore prepares for another packed calendar of international sporting events, concerts, theatre productions and festive celebrations, Grand Park City Hall has launched its Grand Escape Sale, encouraging travellers to plan upcoming city escapes and year-end holidays ahead of demand.

Located in Singapore's historic Civic District, the five-star hotel is becoming an increasingly popular choice for travellers seeking convenient access to the city's major event venues without compromising on comfort or connectivity.

Swimming Pool at Grand Park City Hall

Just a four-minute walk from City Hall MRT, Grand Park City Hall provides easy access to Marina Bay, home to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and Singapore's year-end celebrations. Concertgoers attending international performances at the Singapore National Stadium, including headline acts such as the BTS World Tour, or concerts at Singapore Indoor Stadium and Singapore EXPO can travel seamlessly via the MRT, while theatre enthusiasts are within walking distance of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay and Capitol Theatre.

Beyond its central location, the hotel offers spacious guestrooms, wellness-focused suites featuring private outdoor gardens and jacuzzis, an outdoor swimming pool, Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, and the exclusive Crystal Club Lounge for Club Room and Suite guests. Guests are also moments from Singapore's leading attractions and shopping malls, including CHIJMES, National Gallery Singapore, Fort Canning Park, Clarke Quay, Funan, Raffles City and the Marina Bay precinct, making it easy to explore the city on foot.

Running from 27 July to 10 August, the Grand Escape Sale offers savings of up to 30% on eligible future stays, inviting travellers to secure accommodation for upcoming holidays, long weekends and 2027 city escapes. While blackout dates may apply for selected marquee event dates, the promotion provides added value for guests planning ahead for Singapore's vibrant calendar of leisure travel beyond peak event periods.

"As travellers increasingly plan their trips around world-class concerts, cultural performances and major sporting events, convenience and connectivity have become key considerations when choosing where to stay," said a spokesperson for Grand Park City Hall. "Our central location allows guests to experience the best of Singapore while enjoying the comfort and personalised hospitality of a five-star hotel."

Travellers can learn more about the Grand Escape Sale and book directly on the official Grand Park City Hall website before 10 August.

SOURCE Grand Park City Hall