GRANDEVITY Launches: Vitality and Energy for Adults Aged 50 to 100

GRANDEVITY Definition: "Great Age, Long Life, Longevity"

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GRANDEVITY officially launches as a premium plant-based wellness brand dedicated to helping adults aged 50 to 100 complement their healthy lifestyles and embrace vibrant everyday vitality. Recent consumer surveys indicate that 73% of people are prioritizing healthy aging, with natural, plant-based options gaining strong enthusiasm.

Longevity Synergy is GRANDEVITY's flagship product, now available at https://grandevitylife.com/products/grandevity-longevity-synergy. It features high-quality, concentrated forms of Gotu Kola, Green Tea, Ginger, Rosemary, Trans-resveratrol, Ursolic Acid, Isoquercetin and Luteolin.

These ingredients work synergistically. Scientific studies support the ingredients' positive influence on longevity pathways. For more, see: https://grandevitylife.com/pages/science-education.

GRANDEVITY formulas are thoughtfully created with natural ingredients to help promote a sense of general well-being as the years unfold. The formulas may help support healthy:

Energy levels†



Skin appearance†



Muscle and bone structure†



Immune system function†



Mitochondrial activity†



Hair and nail appearance†



Sleep patterns†

"As a cardiologist, my passion is to design products that tap into the body's innate ability to favorably alter gene expression in support of healthy aging. Your genes do not need to define your destiny," says Mark R. Gordon, MD, FACC.

"I love simple, nature-inspired tools. Anything to help enhance individuals' quest for wellness in their sixties, like me, who want to maintain vitality. Make every year feel great. Do one healthy thing each day, stay consistent, and you'll succeed," says Veronica Davis Gordon.

GRANDEVITY is designed for adults aged 50 and over who want to remain active and engaged, those in their 70s focused on daily resilience and enjoyment, and individuals in their 90s seeking support to feel their best each day.

High-resolution product images and brand assets are available at grandevitylife.com.

Feel Great Today, Age Gracefully Tomorrow.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About GRANDEVITY

GRANDEVITY is a premium wellness brand co-created by a Longevity Cardiologist and a Longevity Coach. It supports adults aged 50–100 with high-quality botanicals for graceful, vibrant living. Visit grandevitylife.com.

SOURCE GRANDEVITY