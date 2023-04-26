Granite, Marble and Stone Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 28.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18.5 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 28.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 11.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Whats New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track

Competitive Scenario

Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Select Innovations

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China , Brazil , and India : Leading Producers of Granite

, , and : Leading Producers of Granite World Granite Production by Country (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Brazil , China , India , Italy , Saudi Arabia , and Others

, , , , , and Others India : A Niche Producer of Granite with Immense Growth Potential

: A Niche Producer of Granite with Immense Growth Potential Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asia-Pacific : The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Stones Market Worldwide

: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Stones Market Worldwide Trends in Vogue

Granite, Marble and Stone: Product Overview

Classification of Stones

Forms of Stone

Stone: Select Product Categories

Extraction, Quarrying and Processing of Stones

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Dynamics in the Granite Market

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

Granite Tile and Ceramic Tile - A Comparison

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

An Insight into the Trends Related to Granite Countertops

Marble: Market Dynamics

A Peek into Current Trends in the Marble World

Choosing Between Marble and Granite

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Natural Stone Enjoys Strong Demand

Natural Stone: Market Insights

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation

Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035)

Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as Important End-Use Sector

Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Granite, Marble & Stone: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Living Standards

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

1 Stone Solutions

14 Karat

1Huddle

2Sharp

3D International Arts and Gems

5 Stone

5 Stone Green Capital

A&G Marble

A. Bottini Enterprises, Inc.

Aardee Specials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xll22v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets