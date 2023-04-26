Granite, Marble and Stone Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

Apr 26, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 28.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18.5 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 28.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 11.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track
- Competitive Scenario
- Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Select Innovations
- Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures
- Global Dimension Stone Industry
- China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
- World Granite Production by Country (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Brazil, China, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Others
- India: A Niche Producer of Granite with Immense Growth Potential
- Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Stones Market Worldwide
- Trends in Vogue
- Granite, Marble and Stone: Product Overview
- Classification of Stones
- Forms of Stone
- Stone: Select Product Categories
- Extraction, Quarrying and Processing of Stones
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Dynamics in the Granite Market
- Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
- Granite Tile and Ceramic Tile - A Comparison
- Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
- Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth
- An Insight into the Trends Related to Granite Countertops
- Marble: Market Dynamics
- A Peek into Current Trends in the Marble World
- Choosing Between Marble and Granite
- Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
- Natural Stone Enjoys Strong Demand
- Natural Stone: Market Insights
- Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability
- Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion
- Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
- Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
- While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
- With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant
- Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation
- Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry
- Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
- Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030
- Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030
- Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
- Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035)
- Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as Important End-Use Sector
- Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Granite, Marble & Stone: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
- Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration
- Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
