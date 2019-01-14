Graphic Packaging Announces New Board Member

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) announced today that Laurie Brlas has joined its board of directors, effective January 10. From 2013 until her retirement in December 2016, Ms. Brlas was the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Newmont Mining Corporation, a mining industry leader in value creation and sustainability. In her more than 25-year career, Ms. Brlas also held positions of chief financial officer and president of global operations for Cliffs Natural Resources, Inc., senior vice president and chief financial officer of STERIS Corporation, and various positions of increasing responsibility with Office Max, Inc.

Graphic Packaging's Chairman, Phil Martens, commented, "Laurie's diverse industry experience will bring tremendous value to our board. We are pleased to welcome her and look forward to adding her expertise."

Ms. Brlas also serves on the board of directors of Albemarle Corporation, a specialty chemical company, Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 100 power company; and Perrigo Company PLC, a global healthcare company.

