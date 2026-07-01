Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on August 4

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Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Jul 01, 2026, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging", or "the Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, will announce second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens Tuesday, August 4, with a call to discuss results at 10 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at https://investors.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 266400

Telephone participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1 p.m. ET on August 4.

Graphic Packaging has set Tuesday, November 3, 2026 as the tentative date for the release of third quarter 2026 financial results.

Contact Information
Investors: [email protected]

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

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