Graphic Packaging Releases 2025 Impact Report, Highlighting 880 Million Plastic Packages Replaced With Paperboard Innovations in 2025

In 2025, Graphic Packaging replaced approximately 880 million plastic packages with paperboard alternatives, bringing the Company's two-year total to nearly 1.9 billion plastic packages replaced. The milestone reflects growing demand for packaging solutions made primarily from renewable and recycled resources that can perform at scale across food, beverage, foodservice, household and other consumer product categories.

"Brands are navigating rapidly evolving regulations, shifting consumer expectations and complex supply chain demands," said Robbert Rietbroek, president and chief executive officer of Graphic Packaging. "They need packaging solutions that are efficient, adaptable and capable of performing at scale. We are helping customers meet those needs while continuing to advance circularity and better packaging outcomes."

Graphic Packaging has built a broad portfolio of paperboard innovations and holds more than 3,100 patents supporting consumer packaging applications. The Company's sustainability progress further strengthens its role in customer supply chains by helping brands address responsible sourcing, packaging circularity and Scope 3 emissions management.

"Our Better by 2030 progress reflects the discipline we bring to the market every day," Rietbroek added. "Every person — from our paperboard mills to our innovation centers — plays a role in delivering better outcomes for our customers, the communities where we operate and the planet."

What's New in 2025

In 2025, Graphic Packaging introduced its Better by Design framework, which supports the goal that every new product innovation is more circular, more functional and more convenient than existing alternatives. The framework is used from ideation through launch to help guide design decisions, with the ambition to progressively scale across all innovations.

The Company also launched RENEW, a global social impact program that focuses its philanthropy, volunteerism and community partnerships on protecting and restoring nature, fighting hunger and creating opportunities for the next generation in the communities it serves.

Key environmental advancements in 2025 included renewable electricity projects expected to cover approximately 49% of global electricity needs as they come online 1 and continued progress toward the Company's sustainable sourcing goal, with 99% of purchased forest products sustainably sourced.

The full 2025 Impact Report is available at:

https://www.graphicpkg.com/sustainability/sustainability-reporting

2025 Impact Report Highlights

Graphic Packaging's Better, Every Day sustainability strategy is organized around three Better by 2030 pillars, with 2025 progress outlined here:

Better Packaging

Making packaging and operations better every day to recycle more materials, reduce waste and support a circular economy.

96% of sold packaging products designed to be recyclable

86% of new product innovations are more circular, more functional and more convenient 2

$210 million in revenue tied to customer packaging innovation projects

Better for People

Creating safer, better work environments where employees grow, feel valued and connect with one another and their communities.

Total recordable incident rate more than 60% better than the U.S. industry benchmark 3

Zero LIFE injuries reported at 98% of facilities 4

Launched RENEW, a social impact program engaging employees globally, and invested $4 million in local communities

Better Future

Reducing the Company's environmental footprint and helping protect valuable forest ecosystems.

99% of purchased forest products sustainably sourced

Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced 4% versus 2021 baseline

49% of global purchased electricity to be covered by two virtual power purchase agreements 1

Graphic Packaging reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Containers and Packaging Standard, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and U.N. Global Compact Communication on Progress.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. The Company operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

1 U.S. VPPA will start providing credits late 2027. EMEA project began operation in October 2025.

2 Results from demonstration pilot. Pilot assessed seven new innovations.

3 Measured against U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics benchmark.

4 LIFE injury defined as an injury that results in a fatality or is life-threatening or life-altering.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company