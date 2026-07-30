Gravie Appoints Former Optum Executive Eric Murphy to Board of Directors, Announces Funding Round Led by General Atlantic

Appointments and new investment — bringing total funding to $463 million — reflect Gravie's growing momentum in transforming employer health benefits.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, the health benefits company redefining how employers and their employees access and pay for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Eric Murphy, a veteran healthcare executive and former Optum leader, to its Board of Directors. The company also announced the closing of a new funding round led by General Atlantic, bringing Gravie's total capital raised to $463 million.

Eric Murphy Joins Gravie Board of Directors

Murphy brings deep expertise from his tenure at Optum, the health services arm of UnitedHealth Group, where he held numerous positions during his tenure, including Chief Executive Officer of OptumInsight. His firsthand knowledge of the payer and health services landscape, combined with his relationships across the broker and benefits community, positions him to provide meaningful strategic guidance as Gravie continues to scale.

"Eric's experience at the highest levels of the healthcare industry gives our board exactly the perspective we need," said Steve Wolin, Chief Executive Officer of Gravie. "He understands the complexity of this market and the opportunity in front of us, and we're thrilled to have him at the table."

Murphy added: "Gravie is doing something genuinely different in the benefits space. I'm excited to join the board at such an important moment in the company's trajectory and to help support its continued growth."

New Funding Round Reinforces Gravie's Market Momentum

The board appointment comes alongside a new funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, which brings Gravie's total capital raised to $463 million. The investment reflects continued confidence in Gravie's model and will support the company's ongoing expansion, product development, and go-to-market efforts.

"This investment, combined with the addition of Eric to our board, puts Gravie in a strong position heading into our next chapter," said Wolin. "The continued partnership of FirstMark and General Atlantic gives us the resources to accelerate our mission of making healthcare more affordable and accessible for employers and their employees."

About Gravie

Gravie is a health benefits company on a mission to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for employers and their employees. Gravie uniquely offers both level-funded group health plans and Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), giving employers the flexibility to choose the right benefits model for their workforce. Gravie partners with brokers and employers of all sizes across the country to bring smarter, more sustainable benefits solutions to market. For more information, visit www.gravie.com.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support to growth companies. For more information, visit www.generalatlantic.com.

SOURCE Gravie, Inc