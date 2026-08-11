Great Harvest Celebrates 50 Years with Fresh New Look

Beloved bakery-cafe franchise unveils new visual identity that honors its heritage and sets the stage for its next chapter of growth

DILLON, Mont., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Harvest, the original bakery-café known for its scratch-baked breads, fresh baked goodies and flavorful, custom-built sandwiches, today has unveiled a new logo and motto, "Rise and Stay True," in honor of its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1976 in Great Falls, Montana, Great Harvest's new branding reaffirms what has always made the brand distinct – real ingredients, real people, and bread baked from scratch every single day. The refresh marks the beginning of the next chapter for the company, all while paying homage to its heritage.

"50 years in, we're not reinventing who we are - we are introducing a sharper, more confident expression of what has always made Great Harvest remarkable: our scratch baking, our commitment to the finest Northern Plains wheat, and our deep community roots, brought to life in a way that resonates with today's guest," said John Dikos, CEO of Great Harvest. "At a time when scratch baking in our industry has become a thing of the past, we're proud to stand apart. From day one, we've been intentional about using only the highest quality ingredients to bake handcrafted bread and wholesome food with whole wheat flour sourced from the same Montana farmers we've partnered with for decades. We have an amazing team of bakers, franchisees and support center staff who have been with us for decades, and we're proud that as we've grown, we've stayed true to the brand."

The new branding highlights what Great Harvest is known for – simple, wholesome and delicious menu items baked fresh with high quality ingredients and delivered with exceptional service. The company's new motto, "Rise and Stay True," is central to Great Harvest's long-held belief in staying grounded in what matters most: sourcing and milling only the best Northern Plains whole wheat, scratch baking every day and delivering Great Harvest hospitality at its signature breadboards across its bakery-cafes.

The brand refresh will also include several broader initiatives that are currently underway systemwide, including major investments in operational and technology infrastructure and continued franchise development. Together, these efforts position Great Harvest to grow thoughtfully, strengthen its presence in existing communities, and welcome a new generation of Breadfolk who value authentic food made with simple ingredients served with exceptional hospitality.

At the heart of the refresh is a commitment to Great Harvest franchisees, the bakery owners who have built the brand one community at a time. The fresh look is designed to give them a stronger foundation for success as they carry Great Harvest into its next 50 years. "I've been a franchisee for nearly 15 years with Great Harvest, and I am proud to be part of one of the most exciting moments in our brand's history," said Tricia Cray, a Great Harvest franchisee with locations in Fairbanks, Alaska and opening soon in Lake Havasu, Arizona. "We are thrilled to welcome the fresh branding into our bakery and expand into a new market next year. My family and team love our Fairbanks community, and we've built something really special here. Operating a scratch bakery is a big commitment, and we're looking forward to doing it again with our second."

"This brand has incredible roots, anchored by our dedicated bakery owners and team members that have driven Great Harvest for 50 years. Our refresh is designed with them in mind, to ensure we have the right foundation for continued and thoughtful growth ahead," continued Dikos. "Tricia is a great example of an entrepreneurial franchisee that has built an impressive business with Great Harvest and is now expanding. We're thankful and take that commitment to growth as a compliment to her team, our team and the brand. We look forward to what's next and are eager to share more exciting developments later this year that will further strengthen our franchise system and guest experience."

About Great Harvest

Founded in 1976, Great Harvest is a national bakery-café franchise known for its scratch-baked breads and fresh baked goodies baked daily, and flavorful, custom-built sandwiches made with whole wheat flour from Montana farms. For over 50 years, Great Harvest has built its reputation on transparency and craftsmanship, only using the highest quality, simple ingredients to create authentically delicious food within the communities it serves. With over 150 bakery-cafes across the United States and a commitment to "Rise and Stay True," the brand continues to grow through a blend of new and existing franchisees. To learn more about Great Harvest, please visit https://www.greatharvest.com/. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit https://franchising.greatharvest.com/.

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ICR for Great Harvest

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SOURCE Great Harvest