Great Place To Work names Invisors on the 2026 Best Workplaces for Women List, Ranking no.65

Invisors named a UK's Best Workplaces for Women™!

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner has officially been recognized as one of UK's Best Workplaces for Women 2026™, in 65th place out of the 350 ranked organisations.

Invisors' values and culture are among the reasons women at our organisation say it is a great place to work. Discover how the team brings this philosophy to life at invisors.com/company-overview.

Invisors EMEA team on board our company wide cruise, Summer 2026.

The 2026 UK's Best Workplaces for Women list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work® UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 350 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women's career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

"I'm incredibly proud to see Invisors recognized as a Top Place for Women to Work. This award reflects the culture we've built together—one that values inclusivity, flexibility and empowerment. It's a place where people are supported to bring their whole selves to work, grow their careers and strive for excellence every day." Jennifer Donnelly-Corbett, EMEA Manager, HCM and Absence at Invisors.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says:

"This year's UK's Best Workplaces for Women list celebrates businesses making a genuine difference day to day, not just in what they say, but in how people experience work. What matters most is that this recognition comes directly from women working in these organisations, who tell us they feel supported, valued, and able to grow.

Our research demonstrates that these organisations creating high-trust environments deliver stronger results, whether in financial outcomes, impact, or service delivery, alongside greater agility and resilience in the face of change.

Congratulations to Invisors for creating an environment where inclusion is clearly felt in practice."

Matt Smith, Managing Director, Global HR Operations, Invisors "Being named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women list is an achievement because it reflects what our people actually experience, not just what we aspire to. We've worked to build an environment where career growth and success aren't something women have to fight for — it's built into how we operate. This recognition is a great step in the journey, not the finish line, and we're committed to keeping that bar high as Invisors grows within the UK."

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Invisors' success is measured by their clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, Invisors is dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

SOURCE Invisors