GREAT SCOTT Earns Prestige on 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Denver-based Public Relations and Affiliate Marketing Agency Marked Record Growth to Merit Ranking Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GREAT SCOTT announced it has been honored with a ranking on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The honor follows recent accolades for GREAT SCOTT founder Jenna Lee Scott, who was named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, which honors "the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States."

GREAT SCOTT is blazing a new frontier in performance PR, affiliate marketing and AI-visibility with innovative, data-driven strategies that drive awareness and sales for its clients. The family-run agency partners with emerging and established consumer goods brands including BrüMate drinkware and coolers, Aura Frames digital picture frames, P.F. Flyers classic American sneakers, Thyme&Table homewares, Yellow Leaf Hammocks and hammock furniture, Speks fidget and sensory products, and Tiny Land wooden toys and play spaces.

"We've built an incredible team at Great Scott, and together our focus and determination have made it possible for us to grow and thrive," Scott said. "We've been able to accomplish so much because of the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us. And I've gotten the chance to create the kind of company that I think will win in the long run — focused on family, work-life balance, and mutual respect."

"Whether helping our brands win awards and coveted slots on 'Best of' lists, improving their share of voice in LLM answers, or delivering triple-digit ROI in affiliate campaigns, our work has always been focused on getting great partners with great products the recognition and revenue they deserve," Scott said.

Founded in 2014, GREAT SCOTT is known for being in the vanguard of its industry with early expertise in combining affiliate with PR and now in Generative Engine Optimization in AI.

By helping brands grow and adding new clients, GREAT SCOTT qualified as an Inc. 5000 company scaling at hyper speed, based on revenue growth over the last three years. GREAT SCOTT's revenue soared by 163% from 2022 to 2025, earning the rank of No. 2,095 out of 5,000.

On its way to the Inc. 5000, the agency earlier this year landed on the Inc. Regionals list among the independent small businesses driving growth across the Rocky Mountains economy. Scott's inclusion on the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500 list came after Inc. editors reviewed metrics including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

About GREAT SCOTT

GREAT SCOTT is a family-run and woman-owned public relations and affiliate marketing firm that specializes in consumer goods. We leverage decades of editorial and marketing experience to drive visibility and revenue growth for brands in lifestyle, giftables, fashion, home and beauty. We secure awards and coverage across major publishers including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, People, and TODAY. Together with our expertise in affiliate marketing, content partnerships, AI optimization and GEO, and expert positioning, our suite of services ensures that our clients get the rewards they deserve.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Parker

Great Scott

[email protected]

646-642-3589

SOURCE GREAT SCOTT