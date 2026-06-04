Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau reports strong tourism performance, positioning Miami-Dade County for continued growth

Industry performance, destination marketing and community-focused programs reinforce tourism's role as a leading economic driver

MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are in and Greater Miami and Miami Beach continues to deliver by charting new records in visitation. At the GMCVB's annual State of the Travel & Tourism Industry event, tourism leaders gathered to herald a milestone 2025: 28.3 million visitors, $32.2 billion in total economic impact and a globally competitive destination that continues to bolster employment, drives commerce to local businesses and delivers quality-of-life benefits for every Miami-Dade County resident.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau recognized the destination’s 2026 Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants, presenting them their honorary plaques during the organization’s State of the Travel & Tourism Industry event.

Held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables in recognition of the resort's 2026 centennial, the event drew more than 500 guests and featured remarks from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Anthony Rodriguez, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Natalie Milian Orbis and Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. Speakers celebrated tourism's role as an economic powerhouse and looked ahead to exciting milestones on the horizon, including the completion of the Miami Beach Convention Center headquarter hotel with its increased opportunities for convention business to the 25th anniversaries of Miami Spice and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to marquee events including FIFA World Cup 26 ™.

Tourism's engine in 2025 helped rev up Miami-Dade County's economy, driving consumer spending, supporting local businesses and sustaining thousands of jobs across the region. Visitors spent $22.7 billion on lodging, dining, shopping, transportation and entertainment – up 4.1% from 2024 – while the industry supported more than 216,000 jobs, representing 10% of all employment in Miami-Dade County and generated over $12 billion in wages across the hospitality sector.

GMCVB Board Chair Julissa Kepner shared, "As visitation continues to rise, so does the economic benefit it delivers across Miami-Dade County. Tourism is far more than an industry here – it is a core driver of our global reputation, economic strength and quality of life for residents. Our success is built on momentum, creativity and a bold international viewpoint. Continued progress will require sustained investment in marketing, the ability to attract and host major conventions and events, a commitment to sustainability and the celebration of our extraordinary cultural diversity."

During the event, notable 2025 highlights were shared:

Economic contribution: Tourism accounted for about 8% of Miami-Dade County's GDP and generated more than $5.3 billion in combined federal, state and local tax revenues

Tourism accounted for about 8% of Miami-Dade County's GDP and generated more than $5.3 billion in combined federal, state and local tax revenues Household impact: More than $2.2 billion in local and state tax revenues equated to an estimated $2,300 in annual savings per household and $809 per resident

More than $2.2 billion in local and state tax revenues equated to an estimated $2,300 in annual savings per household and $809 per resident Lodging leadership: Lodging generated $10.4 billion in visitor spending, nearly half of all expenditures

Lodging generated $10.4 billion in visitor spending, nearly half of all expenditures High-value travelers: International visitors spent more than $1,150 per person, per trip on average, supporting strong performance in lodging, dining and retail

International visitors spent more than $1,150 per person, per trip on average, supporting strong performance in lodging, dining and retail Leading travel markets: Colombia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Germany and France led international visitation

Greater Miami and Miami Beach is well positioned for continued momentum, entering 2026 leading the nation's top 25 hotel markets in "the big three" accommodations categories: occupancy, average daily room rate and revenue per available room through the first four months of the year – signaling sustained demand and strong market confidence. A robust pipeline of global sporting events, cultural programming, and meetings and conventions is expected to further elevate the destination's international profile. The 2026 MICHELIN Guide recognized Greater Miami and Miami Beach with a lineup of distinguished restaurants that reflects the destination's cultural diversity and its leadership in Florida's dining landscape. The 2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the 2026 G20 Miami summit in Doral will also feature heavily in contributing to economic activity.

"As we look to the future, tourism will continue to be a driving force behind opportunity and quality of life across Miami-Dade County," noted GMCVB President and CEO David Whitaker. "The success of our visitor economy creates jobs, bolsters local businesses, generates critical tax revenues and helps fund the infrastructure, cultural institutions and community experiences that residents rely on every day. By continuing to invest boldly in Greater Miami and Miami Beach as a global destination, we generate benefits that support everything from arts and culture organizations to transportation and public health systems that strengthen our neighborhoods, support working families and enhance the lives of county residents for the generations that follow."

To learn more, read the just-released Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau 2025 Industry Review here.

About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami and Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For additional information, visit www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com/About-GMCVB or call 305-539-3000. Stay connected with the GMCVB by following us on our corporate communications and external affairs social media channels: Instagram @GreaterMiamiCVB and LinkedIn/GreaterMiamiConvention&VisitorsBureau.

Media contact:

GMCVB, Richard Gibbs | [email protected] | (305) 539-3045

rbb Communications, Kate Rogers | [email protected] | (570) 417-7644

SOURCE Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau