Green Badger Releases "General Contractor's Guide to ESG Implementation"

Authority on ESG automation and reporting software delivers a free playbook to help construction companies navigate and implement successful ESG efforts

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger , the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today released a free, detailed guide to help general contractors understand changing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting requirements, tactics for implementing a successful program, and potential pitfalls to avoid. The "General Contractor's Guide to ESG Implementation" can now be downloaded from Green Badger's website here .

"Demand for ESG reporting continues to build and the GCs we talk with each day have been begging for help to decipher what the heck ESG is, implement a program from square one, and avoid wasting time," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO. "We're always looking for ways to make construction sustainability simplified, and this new guide gives general contractors an easy-to-follow, actionable path forward."

K.P. Reddy, founder and general partner of Shadow Ventures—a venture capital firm focused on investing in seed-stage technology companies disrupting the built environment—said, "The global imperative on ESG has somehow overlooked that the greatest opportunity for impact is in the construction industry. Until now, the industry has been highly fragmented, and so have the data sets."

The guide provides step-by-step advice on what aspects of a new program to focus on first, and breaks down construction industry ESG metrics and goals into three tiers:

Tier 1 - What You Control

Tier 2 - Continuous Improvement

Tier 3 - What You Can Influence

"This is the most iterative set of ESG guidelines written specifically for general contractors," said Green Badger Customer Acquisition and Education Manager Kristin Brubaker. "For anyone in the construction industry, this primer is exactly what's needed to get started - from what metrics to analyze, to goal setting, to tactics for improvement."

