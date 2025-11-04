Green Badger Unveils Largest Expansion with EC3 Integration and Full LEED v5 Support

Platform Unites Design and Construction, Delivering Embodied Carbon Tracking, Key Partner Integrations, and Customizable Product Libraries to Automate LEED & ESG Reporting

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger , the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today released its largest platform expansion to date, providing architects, engineers, and contractors with a single solution for end-to-end sustainability sourcing and tracking. The update extends Green Badger's market-leading LEED and ESG reporting from the job site further into the design phase, integrating new embodied carbon tracking and HPD partner connections, and support for the latest LEED v5 requirements to reduce time and effort across the entire project lifecycle.

"We listened to the industry's need for simplicity and accuracy, especially with the complexities of embodied carbon and new regulations in the sustainable built environment," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO. "And we are delivering these latest innovations that expand our value to professionals earlier in the design and construction processes and provide a seamless, single solution for sourcing, tracking, and reporting."

New Features and User Interface

Customizable Product Libraries: In direct response to market need, Green Badger now provides curated, customizable product libraries, allowing companies to share vetted and preferred product sets across projects and teams. These libraries deliver significant time savings by cutting redundant product sourcing and giving users a head start in specifying the right sustainable products.

Upgraded Data Analytics in UI: Through its updated user interface, new project and portfolio-level data analytics enable users to analyze project and product performance across their company. This includes data analysis to track successes and identify gaps for annual reporting.

Easy Management of LEED v5 Requirements: The Green Badger platform now seamlessly handles the complexities of the new LEED v5 requirements.

Enhanced User Roles: enabling more value to additional stakeholders requires new access and permission settings to ensure that everyone, from subcontractors to owners, is accounted for in a more pragmatic, user-friendly approach.

"Not only are we making our platform more robust than ever, but we are also more broadly including the design community at every phase of construction. This opens doors to a broader audience who might not be involved through the entire construction process but wants to contribute to identifying, sourcing, and comparing low-carbon, sustainable products on the front end," said Linstroth.

Partner Integrations with EC3, HPD and AIA

Additionally, the Green Badger platform now integrates with the Building Transparency's Embodied Carbon in Construction (EC3) platform, the Health Product Declaration (HPD) Public Repository, and aligns with the Common Materials framework. The EC3 and HPD integration expands product options through a direct, continuous, and up-to-date validated connection to more than 90,000 products, allowing users to calculate and analyze the embodied carbon of all their materials and projects.

"The integration with EC3 is a game-changer, providing users with extremely reliable, verified embodied carbon data," said Linstroth. "This allows them to quickly and easily identify low-carbon alternatives and calculate reductions in the overall embodied carbon of their projects in an extremely user-friendly, intuitive manner."

Green Badger's update also includes support for the Architecture & Design Materials Pledge developed by the American Institute of Architects (AIA). This allows designers to source and incorporate sustainable products into the design process across an office, studio or entire organization while demonstrating compliance with the Materials Pledge requirements and streamlining annual reporting.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive, user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Green Badger