Green District Files Plans for First Integrated Urban Smart City in Orlando's Historic Parramore Neighborhood

The plans filed with the city showcase a commitment to build with Parramore's history. The plan is designed to honor the neighborhood's legacy while opening the door for longtime residents, workers, visitors, and future generations to participate in and benefit from its growth.

"This is a major step that has been years in the making," said Tim Green, developer and founder of the Green District Smart City. "By bringing together transformative transportation technology, much-needed housing, economic development, education and workforce training, we are connecting innovation directly to the needs of the Parramore community. This master plan is about more than development—it is about uplifting Parramore through opportunity, inclusion and meaningful investment in its future."

The Green District Smart City project will be anchored by two Smart Hub parking structures located at 17 N. Westmoreland Drive and 320 W. Clear Lake Street, combining retail, multi-modal transit, and EV charging. The integrated transportation system is designed to move both Orlando residents and visitors throughout Downtown Orlando and to major regional destinations. A third facility will support health, wellness, and emergency response alongside AAM operations.

Green District Live Local Act Master Plan Filing: Available here

The Green District Smart City project's design is being led by Cooper Carry, a national architecture and design firm headquartered in Atlanta, designing places for people for more than 60 years, from hotels and workplaces to schools, retail, and multifamily and mixed-use communities. The firm's experience translating community context into connected, mixed-use environments made Cooper Carry a natural fit for a project with such an important vision.

Future phases will bring a grocery store, four hotel concepts, expanded housing, conference space, retail, dining, entertainment, and a museum. Notably, three of the four hotel concepts will pay special respect to historic institutions from the Parramore area: The Green Book hotel, The Wells Hotel, and The Sadler Hotel. These pioneers helped provide Black travelers with safe accommodations, and were featured in the Green Book. The third property, the Green Book Hotel, honors the legacy of that publication, an annual travel guide published from 1936 to 1966 that helped Black Americans identify safe and welcoming establishments during the Jim Crow era.

"I spent my childhood in Parramore. My grandparents lived on McQuigg Avenue, and my mom later moved to where the LIFT Orlando Panda West redevelopment is happening now. That's why it is so meaningful to me to have a real opportunity to play a role in putting this neighborhood on the national stage through these significant investments," added Green. "My dream is to see this area grow and become a safe, comfortable, community-focused area for the next generation of families. What we're doing now is the first step to bringing that dream to life."

The Green District Smart City project will also look ahead to the future of travel, partnering with Eve Air Mobility as its preferred AAM partner and eVTOL aircraft provider, alongside i-charging USA as its preferred AAM and EV charging technology partner. Together, the partners will plan and build the infrastructure needed to bring safe, sustainable electric air travel to Green District and the greater Orlando region.

The development group plans to break ground in the summer of 2027. Funds to support this project are drawn from a combination of local and national investors as well as significant community groups and local incentives.

The Green District Smart City project is more than a redevelopment project. It's a destination, built at the intersection of transportation, tourism, housing, jobs, education, technology, culture, homeownership and public safety.

Additional quotes available: Here

About Green District Smart City

Green District Smart City is a proposed mixed-use destination in Orlando's historic Parramore neighborhood, bringing together tourism, transportation, housing, jobs, education, technology, culture, homeownership, public safety, and economic mobility in one connected district. The master plan integrates attainable and workforce housing, hotels, convention and education facilities, restaurants, retail, cultural attractions, entertainment, advanced air mobility, and smart electric transportation infrastructure. Through Green District Mobility & Infrastructure LLC and its development partners, Green District Smart City is working to create new employment, homeownership, educational, and tourism opportunities while strengthening the long-term economic stability of Parramore and Downtown Orlando.

SOURCE Parramore Development Group