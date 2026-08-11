Green Evolution Technologies Unveils the Manufacturing Breakthrough Behind a New Category in Global Resource Infrastructure

A patented platform — 55 years in the making — produces the same industrial output at 6% of conventional capital cost. Fifteen million dollars in pre-orders. Zero marketing spend.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Evolution Technologies (GET), a materials science and agricultural technology company, today announced the commercial expansion of InteliGel™, its patented hydrogel delivery platform. With this unveiling, the company highlighted the manufacturing technology behind the product, which could enable more cost-effective production of advanced hydrogels at scale, redefining resource efficiency across multiple industries.

Co-founders Argina Mardiyan and Zarzand Alaverdyan outside G.E.T.'s Fresno facility.

While InteliGel™ is the company's first commercial application, GET's key innovation is the patented manufacturing platform used to produce the material. GET's production delivers the equivalent of 30,000 tons of annual output from a facility requiring $40 million in capital – compared to $300 million or more for conventional hydrogel manufacturing of the same scale. That is 7.5 times capital efficiency advantage, already proven in the field, providing a significant benefit over existing manufacturing processes.

Since 2024, GET has operated a pilot production facility in Fresno, California, which supplies commercial field trials across the state. The facility was built and commissioned for less than $1 million and has helped validate the scalability of its manufacturing approach ahead of future expansion. GET does not require the traditional capital model of raising millions of dollars before showing proof of concept, and as a result has fundamentally shifted what generational investor returns can look like.

"We built a manufacturing platform designed to make advanced hydrogel technology economically viable at industrial scale for the very first time," said Argina Mardiyan, co-CEO and co-founder of GET. "Our focus today is on helping agriculture become more resilient by making this technology commercially scalable."

The Manufacturing Advantage: GET's manufacturing platform delivers the equivalent of 30,000 tons of annual hydrogel production from a $40 million facility compared to an estimated $300 million or more for conventional production at the same scale. Unlike traditional manufacturing processes, GET's production process yields an ultra-pure hydrogel without toxic residuals while delivering significantly higher performance than conventional hydrogel technologies.

Based on the company's long-term internal planning assumptions, GET projects >$300 million in revenue and $190 million in EBITDA per production site. A planned network of approximately 20 U.S.-based facilities projects $6 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in EBITDA at scale – each facility built at a fraction of the capital required by any comparable operation.

"Our process is built on more than five decades of research and is protected by patented technology," said Zarzand Alaverdyan, co-CEO and co-founder of GET. "The scientific foundation for our unique, cost-effective manufacturing cannot be replicated by anyone in the current market, allowing a scale and effectiveness that differentiates InteliGel™."

GET has secured more than $15 million in signed pre-orders from growers, distributors, and agricultural operators, many of which came from those who tested InteliGel™ personally and chose to invest in the company. Independent research validation has been conducted by Precision Technology Institute (PTI/Precision Planting, AGCO), South Dakota State University, North Dakota State University, and Fresno State. Additional trials at Cornell University are ongoing, with results pending. In PTI's 2024 annual technology evaluation, published and distributed across their national dealer and research network, InteliGel™ ranked in the top ten products reviewed. In 2025, that ranking rose to top five.

On August 18-19, 2026, GET and Precision Technology Institute will host a two-day public field event at PTI's research farm in Pontiac, Illinois. The event will feature field demonstrations, presentations from researchers and agronomists, and opportunities for growers and media to review multi-year trial results.

About Green Evolution Technologies

Green Evolution Technologies (GET) is a materials science and agricultural technology company commercializing InteliGel™, a patented physicochemical hydrogel delivery platform. Built on 55+ years of family R&D and Industrialization, GET's manufacturing process produces industrial-scale output at a capital cost that is structurally inaccessible to conventional competitors. A pilot production facility operational in Fresno, California since 2024 — built and commissioned for under $1 million — is currently supplying large-scale commercial trials across the state. GET is deploying InteliGel™ across row crops, specialty crops, orchards, and greenhouse operations in the United States, with validated commercial interest in oil & gas and waste management. GET operates under Reg D 506(c). Investment inquiries are directed to accredited investors only through GET's private investor briefing process.

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SOURCE Green Evolution Technologies