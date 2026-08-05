Green Summit Adds Former FSEC Staff and Industry Leaders, Expands National Building Performance Practice

New RESNET Rating Provider supports UCF's DOE-funded PV-GEMS project while advancing quality assurance, training and energy modeling

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Summit today announced a major expansion of its national building performance and compliance practice, bringing together former Florida Solar Energy Center staff and leaders in building science, quality assurance, professional education, photovoltaics and distributed energy systems.

The expansion includes Dave Chasar, P.E.; Tei Kucharski; and Donard "Donnie" Metzger. Their combined experience exceeds 70 years in building performance, energy codes, diagnostic testing, HERS® Ratings, workforce training, solar and battery systems. Additional strategic hires are expected.

The expansion coincides with Green Summit's approval as a RESNET Rating Provider and its engagement by the University of Central Florida as a technical subcontractor supporting remaining work under the U.S. Department of Energy-funded PV-GEMS research and demonstration project.

"Becoming a RESNET Rating Provider is an important milestone, but the larger story is the team we are assembling," said Jonathan D. Stowers, President of Green Summit. "We are translating decades of experience in building science, education and emerging technologies into measurable value for clients and the industry."

Chasar joins Green Summit as Vice President of Energy Engineering and Primary Quality Assurance Designee. He is a Professional Engineer, RESNET Quality Assurance Designee, HERS Rater Trainer, researcher and educator. Kucharski, also a RESNET Quality Assurance Designee and HERS Rater Trainer, brings experience in provider operations, mentoring and workforce development. Metzger, a RESNET HERS Rater and licensed solar contractor, adds expertise in photovoltaics, battery storage, commissioning and distributed energy implementation.

Supporting UCF's PV-GEMS Project

PV-GEMS—Photovoltaic Powered, Grid Enhanced Mechanical Solution—is demonstrating a prepackaged residential retrofit platform that combines high-efficiency space conditioning and water heating with solar generation, battery storage, hybrid inverters and advanced controls.

Green Summit's role includes site-readiness review, contractor coordination, field support, energy modeling, utility analysis, technical QA/QC and data-logging system commissioning. The company will also support baseline and post-installation data validation, technical reporting and evaluation of commercialization pathways. Findings released through approved project channels may inform utilities, manufacturers and public agencies evaluating home electrification and energy storage.

A Quality-First RESNET Rating Provider

Green Summit will provide oversight, mentoring, technical support and quality assurance for affiliated HERS Raters. Its requirements include multipoint blower-door testing, native electronic diagnostic records, expanded photographic and project-file documentation, risk-based technical review, and formal training and corrective-action procedures.

The company is also developing AI-assisted submittal reviews to flag potential inconsistencies, missing information and risk indicators. These tools will supplement—not replace—field verification, file review and professional judgment.

"Quality assurance should be integrated from the beginning, not treated as a final administrative check," Kucharski said. "Repeatable testing, complete records and experienced review create better outcomes."

Training and Emerging Technologies

Green Summit will expand technical education for builders, utilities, inspectors, code officials, HERS professionals, engineers and energy modelers. Training will cover energy-code changes, testing requirements, high-performance HVAC, electrification and distributed energy resources. The company will also work with software developers, manufacturers and industry partners to improve how emerging technologies are represented in energy models and taught to practitioners.

About Green Summit

Green Summit, based in Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a Cherokee-TERO certified and trusted consulting partner delivering end-to-end compliance solutions in specialty tax credits and incentives, building performance, and advisory services. The company helps clients nationwide maximize value, improve operational performance and support sustainable growth.

To learn more, visit www.GreenSummit.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lingle | Green Summit

[email protected] | 321-273-2200

www.GreenSummit.com

SOURCE Green Summit