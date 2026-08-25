Greenberg Traurig Adds Miami Labor & Employment Shareholder Anne Martinez

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues to invest in the growth of its Miami office with the addition of Shareholder Anne E. Martinez, strengthening the firm's Labor & Employment capabilities in one of the nation's fastest-growing business markets.

Martinez joins Greenberg Traurig from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where she spent more than two decades representing clients in employment litigation and counseling matters nationwide.

Her work focuses on defending employers in employment litigation, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and termination-related claims in federal and state courts and before administrative agencies nationally. She has litigated more than 300 such cases and has wide-ranging experience managing large national employment litigation portfolios. She also counsels employers on a broad range of workplace issues, including reductions in force, adverse employment actions, discipline and terminations, internal investigations, employment policies, and anti-harassment training.

"As Miami continues to attract companies, investment, and talent from around the world, employers are facing increasingly complex workplace challenges and a growing need for sophisticated labor and employment counsel," Miami Co-Managing Shareholder Jaret L. Davis said. "Anne's experience, paired with her understanding of how technology and artificial intelligence can enhance client service, aligns with our commitment to providing forward-looking, business-focused counsel to clients in South Florida and beyond."

Over the course of her career, Martinez has served as lead counsel and coordinating counsel in employment matters across the United States. She previously managed a national employment litigation program for a major service provider, overseeing case assignments, teams, client expectations, and litigation strategy across a high volume of cases. Her experience spans multiple industries, including financial services, higher education, health care, and service-provider businesses.

"Anne's experience representing employers nationwide in significant disputes, coupled with her ability to advise clients across the full spectrum of workplace issues, will strengthen our already robust Labor & Employment Practice," Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "Her addition reflects our commitment to bringing together talented practitioners in the markets where our clients need us most and reinforces the depth and breadth of our employment capabilities."

For Martinez, Greenberg Traurig's global platform and forward-looking approach to innovation were key factors in her decision to join the firm.

"What drew me to Greenberg Traurig was its culture of collaboration, entrepreneurial mindset, and commitment to finding innovative ways to deliver value to clients," Martinez said. "The firm's embrace of technology and flexible approach to client service create a strong platform for helping employers address workplace issues efficiently and effectively."

Martinez earned her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she served as editor-in-chief of the University of Pennsylvania Journal of Labor and Employment Law, and her B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University. She also earned a Certificate of Study in Business and Public Policy from the Wharton School. She is admitted to practice in Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP