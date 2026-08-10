US$2 billion annual P&L buyer expertise, now paired with the sustainability edge of GSC's AI Agents for Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) with the CPG Knowledge Graph

VANCOUVER, BC and SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC" or the "Company"), AI Agents that sell Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) brands into retail grocery procurement, today announced the appointment of Julia Turley to its Board of Directors.

Across the world's ten largest retailers, only a handful of executives at any time hold a Beauty & Personal Care buying P&L at the director level. Turley held one — at the largest of them all — for years. She spent more than 20 years at Walmart U.S. — Bentonville, Arkansas, inside a retailer with fiscal 2026 global revenues of US$713 billion — in Beauty & Personal Care buying and merchandising leadership, most recently as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, running a US$2 billion P&L. She made the decision GSC's AI Agents are built for: what gets bought.

Only a handful of executives across the world's largest retailers hold Beauty & Personal Care buying expertise at the level Turley brings — more than 20 years at Walmart U.S. (fiscal 2026 revenues US$713 billion), most recently as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, running a US$2 billion P&L. She now pairs that expertise with the fastest-scaling AI Agent procurement platform in CPG — GSC's AI Agents and the CPG Knowledge Graph, carrying brands into retail procurement at 11.5 million+ transactions a month. Her buyer judgment lands on an AI Agent stack already engineered for the buy side — deterministic, procurement-ready, and sustainable by design, resolving answers once instead of burning compute guessing.

"Everyone wins. GSC's makers get AI Agents built against real buyer judgment. Retail buyers get a sell side engineered for their gates — deterministic, procurement-ready, and sustainable by design, resolving answers once instead of burning compute guessing. And the GSC board gains a leader and a mentor — two decades of building winning categories and developing top merchant talent, now guiding the company that sells to the desk she ran. GSC is the first AI Agent company in CPG to appoint a Walmart U.S. merchandising leader to its Board of Directors," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp.

"For more than 20 years at Walmart, I evaluated brands through the lens of the customer, the category and the business—what earns distribution, what creates incremental growth and what ultimately deserves space on the shelf. AI is changing how brands and retailers find, evaluate and transact with one another, but strong retail decisions still require sound merchant judgment. I'm excited to bring that perspective to GSC as it builds technology designed around how retailers actually buy," said Julia Turley.

GSC supplies AI Agents to CPG makers, mounting a maker's SKUs onto GSC AI Agent infrastructure so those products become machine-discoverable, machine-orderable and procurement-ready for retailer, ERP and AI procurement systems. The Company's architecture combines its proprietary CPG Knowledge Graph powered by SPARKS with deterministic classification, sovereign resolution and commerce execution infrastructure — with a human in the loop on every purchase order.

About Julia Turley

Julia Turley is Founder of JT Retail Solutions LLC (Bentonville, Arkansas) and an Independent Director of GreenCore Solutions Corp. A retail and CPG executive with more than 20 years of experience at Walmart U.S., Turley has led merchandising, category strategy, assortment and supplier partnerships across major consumer categories. Most recently, she served as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, with responsibility for a US$2 billion business. Today, through JT Retail Solutions, she brings that merchant perspective to companies with AI orderability seeking to better understand retail strategy, consumer and category opportunities, product commercialization and scalable retail growth.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC)

GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) builds AI Agents that sell Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) brands into retail grocery procurement, powered by the CPG Knowledge Graph with SPARKS and delivered on MCP + A2A + ACM-68000. GSC carries 11.5 million+ inbound AI Agent transactions a month — 4.2 every second — across the CPG Knowledge Graph's 2 billion datapoints spanning 38,350 BPC brands, 15,688 retail grocery banners and 3.29 million points of sale in 50 global markets. GSC AI Agents run sustainable, transact safe, human in the loop, and live on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. GSC is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner — Crunchbase Global Rank #151 of 5 million companies. D-U-N-S 24-336-6774.

About GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd.

GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd., headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is the Asia-Pacific joint venture delivering the GSC AI Agent Stack across APAC markets.

SOURCE GreenCore Solutions Corp.