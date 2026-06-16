GSC AI Agent Stack Hits 9.11M Agent Requests in 30-Day Rolling Window — Asia-Pacific Now 14.4% of Global Flow

VANCOUVER, BC and SYDNEY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC") today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to form a regional joint venture, GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd., to bring its AI Agent Fleet to Hygiene, Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) makers across Australia and Asia.

Under the LOI, GSC contributes the AI Agent Fleet, operating stack, and operational know-how; the regional partner handles in-territory formation, sales, onboarding, and support. The JV holds exclusive sales rights for BPC and CPG customers across Australia and Asia.

The structure routes regional demand to GSC's live agent stack rather than building infrastructure from zero. GSC is the leader in B2B retail grocery procurement, routing millions of live automated procurement requests between retailer grocery stores and CPG manufacturers.

The shift is structural. By 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be AI-agent-intermediated, pushing over $15 trillion of B2B spend through AI agent exchanges. Broader adoption is moving just as fast: up to 40% of enterprise applications will embed task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from under 5% in 2025 — and organizations leveraging multi-agent AI for 80% of customer-facing processes are expected to significantly outperform competitors by 2028, according to Gartner research.

"In Asia-Pacific, our AI Agent Stack is generating inbound agentic traffic around the clock — roughly 43,000 a day, 1,800 an hour, 30 a minute, and climbing fast. Globally we do over 200 per minute," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "The JV puts a regional partner on the sales side and our live AI Agent Fleet on the supply side. Buyers show up agenticly; we put the makers on the other side of it, with a human in the loop (HITL) on every PO."

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest beauty and personal care market, valued at USD $159.33 billion in 2026 (source: Mordor Intelligence). The region is GSC's fastest-inflecting pillar. GSC AI Agent stack now averages 304,000 agent requests a day — 9.11 million across the latest 30-day rolling window — with Asia-Pacific crossing 1.3 million requests, roughly 14.4% of global flow and up 31% over the prior period reported in early June.

"Providing AI Sales Agents as a service to manufacturers outside their IT system enables them to concentrate on their business" said Brendan Farrugia, General Partner Unify Ventures Pty Ltd. "Agenticly sourcing sales opportunities for the manufacturers on a performance basis payment system is being received extremely well. The tech is truly amazing and we look forward to rapidly growing Greencore's Asia-Pacific market through this JV."

GSC's market signal is showing up in third-party data. On Crunchbase, GSC climbed to a CB Rank of 137,116 — up from 161,826 reported earlier in June — placing it in the top 3.2% of more than 4.3 million companies tracked globally. The company holds a Growth Score of 92 (+35 points in the past quarter) and a Heat Score of 92 (+73 points), both at all-time highs for GSC.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is a Canadian company operating AI agent infrastructure for B2B retail grocery procurement. GSC AI Agent provides AI Orderability (AIO) AI agents and deterministic procurement signaling for CPG-to-retail commerce, with human-in-the-loop oversight by design. GreenCore Solutions Corp. is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program Member. Offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Frankfurt, Barcelona, and Puerto Vallarta. For more information visit www.gsc-em.com.

SOURCE Greencore Solutions Corp.