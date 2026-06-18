GREENSBORO HOSTS MORE THAN 12,000 ATHLETES THIS WEEKEND IN THREE NATIONAL YOUTH SPORTING EVENTS

Sports Competitions Projected to Deliver Economic Impact Exceeding $22 Million

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Greensboro will further solidify its status as a premier destination for youth and amateur sports as the city will welcome more than 12,000 athletes participating in three major sports competitions, bringing together their coaches, families, and fans.

Athletes from across the United States and around the world will compete at venues throughout Greensboro, generating more than $22 million in economic impact for local hotels, restaurants, attractions, and small businesses.

The events taking place this weekend include:

World Ninja League Championships (June 18 – 23, 2026): Taking place at the Greensboro Complex Special Events Center, this event features nearly 2,900 athletes from 10 different nations.

(June 18 – 23, 2026): Taking place at the Greensboro Complex Special Events Center, this event features nearly 2,900 athletes from 10 different nations. Adidas Outdoor Track Nationals (June 18 – 21, 2026): Hosted at North Carolina A&T State University, this competition welcomes approximately 8,000 track and field athletes from all over the country.

(June 18 – 21, 2026): Hosted at North Carolina A&T State University, this competition welcomes approximately 8,000 track and field athletes from all over the country. ECNL Regional League Playoffs (June 19 – 24, 2026): Held at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex, these playoffs will feature 176 soccer teams representing the southeastern United States.

"Weekends like this are what have made Greensboro synonymous with sports tourism and earned our community recognition as Tournament Town," said Richard Beard, president of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. "We are proud to welcome thousands of athletes and visitors who will experience our outstanding facilities, hospitality, and community spirit."

The Greensboro Sports Foundation partnered with the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to recruit, plan, and host these sports events throughout Guilford County.

"The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to play a critical role in attracting major sporting events that generate economic impact and showcase Greensboro on a national and international stage," Beard said. "Their efforts, combined with the collaboration of our sports facilities, local government, volunteers, and community partners, help make Greensboro one of the most successful sports destinations in America."

Sports tourism is the largest segment of Greensboro's visitor economy, bringing thousands of visitors to the community each year and supporting local businesses throughout Guilford County.

"Hosting three major national sporting events of this magnitude is a significant achievement for Greensboro," said Anthony Cordo, chief executive officer of the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "With a combined economic impact surpassing $22 million, these events provide a tremendous boost to our local economy, directly supporting our residents' quality of life, helping local businesses thrive, and reinforcing sports tourism as one of Guilford County's most significant economic drivers."

As athletes and families enjoy a weekend of competition, they are encouraged to explore Greensboro's restaurants, parks, attractions, and entertainment venues, further contributing to the local economy and experiencing all that Tournament Town has to offer. To learn more about local attractions, visit www.visitgreensboronc.com. More information about how the Greensboro Sports Foundation supports local sports events, visit www.greensborosf.com.

About the Greensboro Sports Foundation

The Greensboro Sports Foundation serves as the local organizing committee for major sporting events in Greensboro and works to enhance sports tourism, attract new events, and advocate for sports facilities that generate economic impact and improve quality of life throughout Guilford County.

About the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is an independent, non-profit governmental authority whose mission is to aggressively market Greensboro's assets, maximizing economic impact while providing excellent visitor service. Travel and tourism generated nearly $1.8 billion in Guilford County in 2024, employing more than 11,000 in travel-related jobs, according to "The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties" study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.

Media Contact:

Ebony Brooks

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SOURCE Greensboro Sports Foundation