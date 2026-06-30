GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

News provided by

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Jun 30, 2026, 07:32 ET

  • Total revenues decreased by 14.0% year over year to RMB227.7 million (US$33.0 million)[1].
  • Income from operations was RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million) [1]  compared to RMB11.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income was RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million)[1] compared to RMB7.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased 31.7% year over year to RMB23.9 million (US$3.5 million)[1].
  • Cash from operations maintained nearly stable year over year to RMB58.1 million (US$8.4 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter of 2026 Operational Highlights

Hotels

  • A total of 4,605 hotels with 328,646 hotel rooms were in operation as of March 31, 2026.
  • The Company opened 43 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,268 hotels contracted for or under development as of March 31, 2026.
  • The average daily room rate was RMB152, a decrease of 3.4% from RMB157 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The occupancy rate was 62.5%, decreased from 64.0% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB95, a 5.7% year-over-year decrease. 

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of 6.8980 on March 31, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20260406/.

[2] Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact by the exemption of fees from franchisees, impact from disposal of L&O hotel assets, impairment of goodwill and trademarks of restaurant business, impairment of assets, provisions for loan to franchisee loans, foreign exchange losses, and earnings from the disposal of investment.

[3] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, other general expenses, and other expense, net, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.

[4] Core net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, income tax expenses related to dividend distribution, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

[5] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

Restaurants

  • A total of 192 restaurants were in operation as of March 31, 2026
  • The AC (average check) was RMB45, a 7.6% year-over-year decrease.
  • The ADT (average daily tickets) was 73, decreased from 83 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB3,270, a decrease of 18.8% from RMB4,029 in the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter Of 2026 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

88,195,435

30,668,599

-

118,864,034

Franchised-and-managed revenues

123,856,609

1,754,786

-

125,611,395

Wholesales and others

917,053

19,435,748

-

20,352,801

Total revenues

212,969,097

51,859,133

-

264,828,230







Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

74,537,762

20,021,976

-

94,559,738

13,708,283

Franchised-and-managed revenues

113,366,610

1,933,155

-

115,299,765

16,714,956

Wholesales and others

790,888

17,125,511

(39,176)

17,877,223

2,591,653

Total revenues

188,695,260

39,080,642

(39,176)

227,736,726

33,014,892

Total revenues were RMB227.7 million (US$33.0 million)[1]，a 14.0% year-over-year decrease.  

Hotel revenues were RMB188.7 million (US$27.4 million)[1], an 11.4% year-over-year decrease due to a 5.7% year-over-year decrease in Revpar and a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025 due to lease expiration and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.

Restaurant revenues were RMB39.1 million (US$5.7 million)[1], a 24.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to an 18.8% decrease in ADS and a net closure of 3 L&O stores since the first quarter of 2025 due to strategic reviews, offset by revenues from new F&M store openings.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB94.5 million (US$13.7 million)[1], a 20.4% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB74.5 million (US$10.8 million)[1], a 15.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to an 8.2% year-over-year decrease in the first quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025, and the reduction in sublease revenues resulting from the closure of L&O hotels.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB20.0 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 34.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a net closure of 3 L&O stores and the year-over-year decrease of 18.1% in L&O store's ADS.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB115.3 million (US$16.7 million)[1], an 8.2% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB113.4 million (US$16.4 million)[1], an 8.5% year-over-year decrease, primary due to a 5.6% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar, an exemption of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties, and a decline of RMB1.5 million in membership revenues. Considering the ongoing impact from exemptions, we have assessed this impact since the first quarter of 2026 and adjusted the corresponding data of 2025 on a comparable basis. The decrease in membership revenues was partially due to the amortization cycle started from the pandemic period three years ago, in which the sales of membership cards were historically underperformed.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 10.2% year-over-year increase, mainly due to an increase of 6.6% in the number of F&M stores.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB17.9 million (US$2.6 million)[1], a 12.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.

Total operating costs and expenses

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

142,718,174

44,539,665

-

187,257,839

Selling and marketing expenses

14,540,243

2,501,787

-

17,042,030

General and administrative expenses

41,651,362

5,288,684

-

46,940,046

Other operating expenses

49,194

221,149

-

270,343

Other general expenses

5,805,656

-

-

5,805,656

Total operating costs and expenses

204,764,629

52,551,285

-

257,315,914







Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

125,007,424

33,824,914

(39,176)

158,793,162

23,020,174

Selling and marketing expenses

9,213,432

2,203,214

-

11,416,646

1,655,066

General and administrative expenses

24,084,942

2,927,781

-

27,012,723

3,916,022

Other operating expenses

3,172,068

33,325

-

3,205,393

464,684

Other general expenses

5,111,119

-

-

5,111,119

740,957

Total operating costs and expenses

166,588,985

38,989,234

(39,176)

205,539,043

29,796,903

Operating costs were RMB158.8 million (US$23.0 million)[1], a 15.2% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB125.0 million (US$18.1 million)[1], a 12.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower depreciation and amortization, lower staff related costs, and lower rental costs caused by the net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025.

Operating costs of the restaurant business in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB33.8 million (US$ 4.9 million)[1], a 24.1% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB11.4 million (US$1.7 million)[1], a 33.0% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 36.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million)[1], an 11.9% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower sales staff related expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB27.0 million (US$3.9 million)[1], a 42.5% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB24.1 million (US$3.5 million)[1], a 42.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff G&A staff related expenses, lower credit losses for accounts receivable and lower consulting fees.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 44.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower G&A staff related expenses and lower credit losses for accounts receivable.

Other operating expenses were RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million)[1], mainly due to the disposal of L&O hotel assets.

Other general expenses were RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million)[1], mainly due to provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans.

Gross profit was RMB68.9 million (US$10.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 11.1%. Gross margin was 30.3%, compared to 29.3% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB63.7 million (US$9.2 million)[1], a 9.3% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million)[1], a 28.2% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB11.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, with a margin of 12.6%. The increased profitability was mainly attributable to lower operating costs and expenses, despite the decline in revenue.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB28.5 million (US$4.1 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB11.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, with a margin of 15.1%.

Income from operations of the restaurant business in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB0.1 million (US$18.9 k)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, with a margin of 0.3%.

Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB7.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net margin was 6.2%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB8.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net margin was 7.6%.

Net loss of the restaurant business in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB0.3 million (US$46.1 k)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net margin was -0.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB53.2 million (US$7.7 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.4%, compared to 15.0% a year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB23.9 million (US$3.5 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 10.5%, compared to 6.8% one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.15 (US$0.02)[1], increased from RMB0.09 one year ago.

Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.24 (US$0.03)[1], increased from RMB0.18 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB58.1 million (US$8.4 million) as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB50.3 million (US$7.3 million)[1], which was primarily due to advance payment for the purchase of strategic assets. Financing cash inflow was RMB46.8 million (US$6.8 million)[1],mainly due to proceeds from bank borrowings for the purpose of purchase of strategic assets.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB2,010.2 million (US$291.4 million)[1],compared to RMB1,964.0 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to cash from operating activities and proceeds from bank borrowings. The bank borrowings were simultaneously paid for the purchase of strategic assets.

Guidance

Taking into account the strategic reviews leading to the closure of L&O hotels and the standardization process resulting in a slowdown in hotel openings, we expect the total revenues of our organic hotel business to -10% ~ -15% year over year.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of March 31, 2026, GreenTree had a total number of 4,605 hotels and 192 restaurants. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2025 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2024, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 13th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31

 March 31

 March 31

2025

2026

2026

 RMB

 RMB

 US$

 ASSETS


 Current assets:


 Cash and cash equivalents

1,652,179,474

1,701,459,446

246,659,821

 Restricted cash

7,389,650

4,250,895

616,250

 Short-term investments

-

285,570,000

41,398,956

 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

81,335,494

77,650,325

11,256,933

 Amounts due from related parties

18,843,062

18,998,527

2,754,208

 Inventories

4,922,160

5,049,662

732,047

 Other current assets

92,557,400

114,037,520

16,531,969

 Loans receivable, net

38,798,333

33,688,685

4,883,834

 Total current assets

1,896,025,573

2,240,705,060

324,834,018




 Non-current assets:


 Amounts due from a related party

110,000,000

110,000,000

15,946,651

 Restricted cash

18,869,900

18,870,700

2,735,677

 Long-term time deposits

285,570,000

-

-

 Loans receivable, net

12,034,825

11,148,275

1,616,160

 Property and equipment, net

559,918,957

542,978,635

78,715,372

 Intangible assets, net

56,403,818

54,998,062

7,973,045

 Goodwill

25,721,262

25,650,746

3,718,577

 Long-term investments

156,929,090

155,673,013

22,567,848

 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,130,088,595

1,127,368,064

163,434,048

 Other assets

297,560,050

330,240,039

47,874,753

 Deferred tax assets

237,098,634

237,177,055

34,383,452

  TOTAL ASSETS

4,786,220,704

4,854,809,649

703,799,601




 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


 Current liabilities:


Long-term bank loans, current portion 

56,800,000

256,200,000

37,141,200

 Accounts payable

44,687,183

48,331,315

7,006,569

 Advance from customers

21,946,599

20,046,314

2,906,105

 Amounts due to related parties

17,518,102

17,098,480

2,478,759

 Salary and welfare payable

73,657,641

74,807,853

10,844,861

 Deferred revenue

169,139,889

169,342,137

24,549,454

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

539,836,968

549,584,247

79,672,984

 Income tax payable

72,129,824

65,867,123

9,548,728

 Operating lease liabilities, current

184,665,265

186,330,517

27,012,252

 Total current liabilities

1,180,381,471

1,387,607,986

201,160,912




 Long-term bank loans

199,400,000

46,755,101

6,778,066

 Deferred revenue

134,414,010

124,044,979

17,982,746

 Other long-term liabilities

117,513,512

115,810,949

16,789,062

 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,032,472,822

1,032,936,722

149,744,381

 Deferred tax liabilities

55,941,338

53,577,679

7,767,132

 Unrecognized tax benefits

457,930,743

467,908,180

67,832,441

  TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,178,053,896

3,228,641,596

468,054,740




Shareholders' equity:


Class A ordinary shares

222,587,070

222,587,070

32,268,349

Class B ordinary shares

115,534,210

115,534,210

16,748,943

Treasury Stock

(48,054,863)

(48,054,863)

(6,966,492)

Additional paid-in capital

1,566,949,877

1,566,949,877

227,160,029

Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)

(291,545,545)

(276,040,960)

(40,017,536)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,093,099

15,062,951

2,183,669

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
equity

1,576,563,848

1,596,038,285

231,376,962




Non-controlling interests

31,602,960

30,129,768

4,367,899

Total shareholders' equity

1,608,166,808

1,626,168,053

235,744,861




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,786,220,704

4,854,809,649

703,799,601

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

 March 31,
2025

 March 31,
2026

 March 31,
2026

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

118,864,034

94,559,738

13,708,283

Franchised-and-managed revenues

125,611,395

115,299,765

16,714,956

Wholesales and others

20,352,801

17,877,223

2,591,653

Total revenues

264,828,230

227,736,726

33,014,892






Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

(187,257,839)

(158,793,162)

(23,020,174)

Selling and marketing expenses

(17,042,030)

(11,416,646)

(1,655,066)

General and administrative expenses

(46,940,046)

(27,012,723)

(3,916,022)

Other operating expenses

(270,343)

(3,205,393)

(464,684)

Other general expenses

(5,805,656)

(5,111,119)

(740,957)

Total operating costs and expenses

(257,315,914)

(205,539,043)

(29,796,903)






Other operating income

3,800,632

6,471,983

938,240

Income from operations

11,312,948

28,669,666

4,156,229






Interest income and other, net

10,622,202

8,833,178

1,280,542

Interest expense

(1,877,872)

(1,859,780)

(269,611)

Other income, net

(8,356,677)

(10,653,889)

(1,544,490)

Income before income taxes

11,700,601

24,989,175

3,622,670






Income tax expense

(4,214,725)

(9,701,706)

(1,406,452)

Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
investees

7,485,876

15,287,469

2,216,218






Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax

301,937

(1,256,077)

(182,093)

Net income(loss)

7,787,813

14,031,392

2,034,125






Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling
interests

1,044,332

1,473,192

213,568

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

8,832,145

15,504,584

2,247,693






Net earnings per share




Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.09

0.15

0.02

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.09

0.15

0.02






Net earnings per ADS




Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.09

0.15

0.02

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.09

0.15

0.02






Weighted average shares outstanding




Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

66,761,582

66,134,416

66,134,416

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909






Other comprehensive income, net of tax




Foreign currency translation adjustments

4,831,702

3,969,852

575,507






Comprehensive income, net of tax

12,619,515

18,001,244

2,609,632






Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-
controlling interests

1,044,332

1,473,192

213,568

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
ordinary shareholders

13,663,847

19,474,436

2,823,200

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

88,195,435

74,537,762

10,805,706

Franchised-and-managed revenues

123,856,609

113,366,610

16,434,707

Others

917,053

790,888

114,655

Total revenues

212,969,097

188,695,260

27,355,068






Operating costs and expenses




Hotel operating costs

(142,718,174)

(125,007,424)

(18,122,271)

Selling and marketing expenses

(14,540,243)

(9,213,432)

(1,335,667)

General and administrative expenses

(41,651,362)

(24,084,942)

(3,491,583)

Other operating expenses

(49,194)

(3,172,068)

(459,853)

Other general expenses

(5,805,656)

(5,111,119)

(740,957)

Total operating costs and expenses

(204,764,629)

(166,588,985)

(24,150,331)






Other operating income

3,564,716

6,432,863

932,569

Income from operations

11,769,184

28,539,138

4,137,306






Interest income and other, net

10,591,951

8,829,497

1,280,008

Interest expense

(1,877,872)

(1,859,780)

(269,611)

Other income, net

(8,344,996)

(10,605,544)

(1,537,481)

Income before income taxes

12,138,267

24,903,311

3,610,222






Income tax expense

(3,981,392)

(9,297,825)

(1,347,902)

Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
investees

8,156,875

15,605,486

2,262,320






Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of
tax

301,937

(1,256,077)

(182,093)

Net income(loss)

8,458,812

14,349,409

2,080,227






GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

30,668,599

20,021,976

2,902,577

Franchised-and-managed revenues

1,754,786

1,933,155

280,249

Wholesales and others

19,435,748

17,125,511

2,482,678

Total revenues

51,859,133

39,080,642

5,665,504






Operating costs and expenses




Restaurant operating costs

(44,539,665)

(33,824,914)

(4,903,583)

Selling and marketing expenses

(2,501,787)

(2,203,214)

(319,399)

General and administrative expenses

(5,288,684)

(2,927,781)

(424,439)

Other operating expenses

(221,149)

(33,325)

(4,831)

Total operating costs and expenses

(52,551,285)

(38,989,234)

(5,652,252)






Other operating income

235,917

39,120

5,671

Income from operations

(456,235)

130,528

18,923






Interest income and other, net

30,251

3,681

534

Other income, net

(11,682)

(48,345)

(7,009)

Income before income taxes

(437,666)

85,864

12,448






Income tax expense

(233,333)

(403,881)

(58,551)

Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
investees

(670,999)

(318,017)

(46,103)






Net income(loss)

(670,999)

(318,017)

(46,103)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2025

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues






Leased-and-operated revenues

88,195,435

30,668,599

-

118,864,034

Franchised-and-managed revenues

123,856,609

1,754,786

-

125,611,395

Wholesales and Others

917,053

19,435,748

-

20,352,801

Total revenues

212,969,097

51,859,133

-

264,828,230








Operating costs and expenses






Operating costs

(142,718,174)

(44,539,665)

-

(187,257,839)

Selling and marketing expenses

(14,540,243)

(2,501,787)

-

(17,042,030)

General and administrative expenses

(41,651,362)

(5,288,684)

-

(46,940,046)

Other operating expenses

(49,194)

(221,149)

-

(270,343)

Other general expenses

(5,805,656)

-

-

(5,805,656)

Total operating costs and expenses

(204,764,629)

(52,551,285)

-

(257,315,914)








Other operating income

3,564,715

235,917

-

3,800,632

Income from operations

11,769,183

(456,235)

-

11,312,948
















GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues






Leased-and-operated revenues

74,537,762

20,021,976

-

94,559,738

Franchised-and-managed revenues

113,366,610

1,933,155

-

115,299,765

Wholesales and Others

790,888

17,125,511

(39,176)

17,877,223

Total revenues

188,695,260

39,080,642

(39,176)

227,736,726








Operating costs and expenses






Operating costs

(125,007,424)

(33,824,914)

39,176

(158,793,162)

Selling and marketing expenses

(9,213,432)

(2,203,214)

-

(11,416,646)

General and administrative expenses

(24,084,942)

(2,927,781)

-

(27,012,723)

Other operating expenses

(3,172,068)

(33,325)

-

(3,205,393)

Other general expenses

(5,111,119)

-

-

(5,111,119)

Total operating costs and expenses

(166,588,985)

(38,989,234)

39,176

(205,539,043)








Other operating income

6,432,863

39,120

-

6,471,983

Income from operations

28,539,138

130,528

-

28,669,666

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

US$






Operating activities:




Net (loss) income

7,787,813

14,031,392

2,034,125






Net cash provided by operating activities

58,226,489

58,147,280

8,429,587






Investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(25,480,885)

(51,637,054)

(7,485,801)

Purchases of intangible assets

-

(101,463)

(14,709)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

21,463

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments

-

500,000

72,485

Loan to fanchisees

(2,010,000)

(1,388,900)

(201,348)

Repayment from franchisees

6,059,358

2,369,916

343,566

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(21,410,064)

(50,257,501)

(7,285,807)






Financing activities:




Proceeds from bank loans

-

46,754,778

6,778,019

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-

46,754,778

6,778,019






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,979,488)

(8,502,540)

(1,232,609)






Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

31,836,937

46,142,017

6,689,190

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,525,201,938

1,678,439,024

243,322,561

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,557,038,875

1,724,581,041

250,011,751

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended

 March 31,
2025

 March 31,
2026

 March 31,
2026

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

7,787,813

14,031,392

2,034,125






Deduct:




Other operating income

3,800,632

6,471,983

938,241

Interest income and other, net

10,622,202

8,833,178

1,280,542

Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax

301,937

-

-






Add:




Other operating expenses

270,343

3,205,393

464,684

Other general expenses

5,805,656

5,111,119

740,957

Income tax expenses (benefits)  

4,214,725

9,701,706

1,406,452

Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax

-

1,256,077

182,093

Interest expenses

1,877,872

1,859,780

269,611

Depreciation and amortization

26,025,153

22,673,494

3,286,966

Other expense, net

8,356,677

10,653,889

1,544,490

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

39,613,468

53,187,689

7,710,595









Quarter Ended

 March 31,
2025

 March 31,
2026

 March 31,
2026

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

7,787,813

14,031,392

2,034,125






Deduct:




Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)

1,725,000

3,240,842

469,823






Add:




Other expense (net of 25% tax)

6,267,508

7,990,417

1,158,367

Other general expenses

5,805,656

5,111,119

740,957

Core net income (Non-GAAP)

18,135,977

23,892,086

3,463,626






Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)




Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.18

0.24

0.03

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.18

0.24

0.03

Hotel Operational Data

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

Total hotels in operation:

4,459

4,605

Leased and owned hotels

55

42

Franchised hotels

4,404

4,563

Total hotel rooms in operation

319,262

328,646

Leased and owned hotels

6,262

4,922

Franchised hotels

313,000

323,724

Number of cities

359

347







Quarter Ended

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



 Leased-and-owned hotels

61.00 %

57.60 %

 Franchised hotels

64.10 %

62.60 %

 Blended

64.00 %

62.50 %

Average daily rate (in RMB)



 Leased-and-owned hotels

236

229

 Franchised hotels

155

150

 Blended

157

152

RevPAR (in RMB)



 Leased-and-owned hotels

144

132

 Franchised hotels

99

94

 Blended

100

95







Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in
Operation

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

 March 31, 2025

 March 31, 2026

 Mid-to-up-scale

564

596

52,365

55,565

 GreenTree Eastern

242

251

25,843

27,343

 Deepsleep Hotel 

8

9

610

710

 Gem

111

119

10,080

10,846

 Gya

74

78

6,171

6,546

 Vx

107

111

8,939

9,217

Others

22

28

722

903

 Mid-scale

2,988

3,034

225,372

228,244

 GreenTree Inn

2,349

2,403

183,606

186,880

 GT Alliance

507

500

32,656

32,493

 GreenTree Apartment

24

29

1,545

1,760

Vatica

108

102

7,565

7,111

Others

-

-

-

-

 Economy hotels

907

975

41,525

44,837

Shell

907

975

41,525

44,837

Others

-

-

-

-

Total

4,459

4,605

319,262

328,646

Restaurant Operational Data

 March
31, 2025

 March
31, 2026

Total restaurants in operation:

184

192

    Leased and owned
restaurants

17

14

    Franchised restaurants

167

178

Number of cities

53

53

Da Niang Dumplings

163

173

Bellagio

21

19




Quarter Ended

2025 Q1

2026 Q1

ADT

Leased-and-owned restaurants 

210

204

Franchised restaurants

71

65

Blended 

83

73

AC (in RMB) 

Leased-and-owned
restaurants 

98

83

Franchised restaurants

35

36

Blended 

48

45

ADS (in RMB) 

Leased-and-owned
restaurants 

20,545

16,836

Franchised restaurants

2,459

2,356

Blended 

4,029

3,270

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: [email protected]

Ms. Hannah Zhang
Phone: +86-182-2560-8592
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

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