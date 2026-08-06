Gregory P. Linehan Earns 2026 Florida Super Lawyers Selection

A Seventh Consecutive Recognition for the Sarasota Attorney, Whose Practice Spans Personal Injury and Florida Workers' Compensation Claims

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Linehan Law announces that founder Gregory P. Linehan has been selected to the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers list in personal injury and workers' compensation, his seventh consecutive year receiving the recognition. To learn more about the firm's practice, please visit https://greglinehanlaw.com/.

Seven Straight Years of Legal Peer Recognition

Gregory P. Linehan has been selected to the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers list for the 7th consecutive year. Post this

"Starting with your first appointment, all the way through case negotiations and even trial if necessary, our office staff will be there to walk you through every step of the process," said Greg Linehan. "Our firm makes every effort to treat each client as we would want to be treated were we in this same position. Throughout this stressful and unfamiliar process, we work hard to be helpful, respectful, and knowledgeable."

Linehan has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year from 2020 through 2026. Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements, experience, honors and awards, position within the law firm, bar activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly writings, and education and employment background.

Candidates are then reviewed by a blue ribbon panel of peers in their practice area and grouped into four firm-size categories. The final published list represents no more than 5% of the attorneys in a state. Linehan has also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers on its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyers list.

Nearly Three Decades in Sarasota, Florida

Linehan has been licensed to practice in Florida since 1996. He earned a degree in speech communications from the University of Florida in 1990 and received his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law in 1996. After returning to Sarasota, he began his career representing injured workers, practicing workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and personal injury law. He joined a smaller firm in 2003 to help expand its personal injury practice, became a partner there in 2007, and founded Greg Linehan Law in 2022. He practices in state and federal courts throughout Florida.

His practice covers motor vehicle collisions, motorcycle and truck crashes, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, premises liability, construction accidents, boating accidents, animal bites, and wrongful death, alongside workers' compensation and Social Security disability matters. He is a member of The Florida Bar, the Florida Justice Association, the American Bar Association, and the Sarasota County Bar Association.

Guidance for Injured Workers in Florida

Florida's workers' compensation system is governed by Chapter 440 of the Florida Statutes and administered by the Division of Workers' Compensation within the Florida Department of Financial Services. The rules carry hard deadlines: under Section 440.185, an employee must advise their employer of a work injury within 30 days of the injury or its initial manifestation.

Linehan has published a plain-language guide to the system, Florida Workers' Compensation Law, which walks through medical, wage, and death benefits, the role of the authorized treating physician and independent medical examinations, maximum medical improvement, and how to seek a hearing by filing a petition for benefits with the Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims. Those matters make up the core of Greg Linehan Law's caseload.

SOURCE Greg Linehan Law