Grey Wind Capital Partners with Maher Services and F. G. Sullivan to Build a Leading New England Water Well Services Platform

NORTH READING, Mass., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey Wind Capital has completed investments in Maher Services and F. G. Sullivan, creating a leading provider of water well services for utility, commercial, and industrial customers across New England.

Maher Services, whose partnership with Grey Wind closed in August 2025, serves as the platform; F. G. Sullivan joined on June 1, 2026. The company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, with a second location in Lancaster, and both businesses will keep their existing names.

The investments reflect Grey Wind's strategy of consolidating New England's fragmented water well services market into a more comprehensive, professionalized, and scalable offering. Co-CEOs Daniel Chase and Laurent Firlotte will lead the combined company.

"Maher Services and F. G. Sullivan are two highly respected names in New England water well services, and bringing them together gives our utility, commercial, and industrial customers a stronger, more capable partner," said Daniel Chase, Co-CEO of Grey Wind Capital and Maher Services. "This is the foundation of the platform we set out to build."

"The water well services market across New England remains highly fragmented, and our customers are looking for a provider that can deliver reliability and scale," said Laurent Firlotte. "Partnering with the Maher and Sullivan teams allows us to do exactly that, and we see significant opportunity ahead."

"Joining forces with Grey Wind Capital and now F. G. Sullivan allows us to invest in our people and expand what we can offer our customers," said Peter Maher, President of Services at Maher Services. "I'm excited about what this next chapter means for our team and the clients we serve."

About Maher Services

Maher Services, based in North Reading, Massachusetts, provides water well drilling, installation, maintenance, and repair services for utility, commercial, and industrial customers across New England. Visit maherserv.com.

About F. G. Sullivan

F. G. Sullivan, based in Lancaster, Massachusetts, serves utility, commercial, and industrial water well customers across New England and is known for quality and long-standing customer relationships. Visit fgsullivandrill.com.

About Grey Wind Capital

Grey Wind Capital is a holding company that acquires and operates leading water well and water infrastructure services businesses, partnering with founder-owned companies to provide capital, operational leadership, and strategic resources for long-term growth. Visit greywindcapital.com.

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SOURCE Grey Wind Capital