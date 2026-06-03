Greybeam Launches Cost Observability Tool on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can monitor and analyze their Snowflake costs with the Greybeam Cost Observability Tool, now available as a Snowflake Native App.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greybeam, the intelligent query routing platform and multi-engine compute platform for Snowflake, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the launch of its Cost Observability Tool on Snowflake Marketplace. Available as a free Snowflake Native App, the tool enables data teams to monitor, analyze, and break down their Snowflake compute costs — giving them the visibility they need to optimize their data infrastructure spend and allocate credits more effectively.

Greybeam is a mutli-engine query routing platform that helps Snowflake users reduce compute costs.

"As Snowflake workloads scale, cost optimization has become a top priority for data teams in 2026 — but you can't optimize what you can't see," said Kyle Cheung, Co-Founder and CEO of Greybeam. "That's why we're launching Greybeam's Cost Observability Tool as a free Snowflake Native App. It gives teams instant visibility into their highest-consumption warehouses and queries so they can understand exactly where every credit goes. Our mission at Greybeam is to help customers do more with less — stretch their credits further, eliminate waste, and redirect spend toward the workloads that actually drive business value."

Greybeam and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are helping joint customers take control of their cloud data costs. The Cost Observability Tool provides a detailed breakdown of warehouse-level and query-level spending, surfaces the biggest cost drivers, and helps teams identify optimization opportunities — all without leaving Snowflake. For organizations looking to go further, Greybeam's core platform can help customers reduce Snowflake compute costs by intelligently routing analytical queries to the most cost-effective engine.

Joint customers can now access the Greybeam Cost Observability Tool on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to get immediate visibility into their Snowflake spend and take the first step toward meaningful cost optimization. As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the application directly in their Snowflake account without data movement required, accelerating time to value and reducing silos.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake's core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a customer's Snowflake account. To learn more about the Snowflake Native App Framework and how to become a Snowflake partner, click here.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

Greybeam is an intelligent query routing platform that helps Snowflake customers dramatically reduce compute costs. Backed by SignalFire, Founder Collective, and angel investors including Wes McKinney (creator of Pandas) and Jordan Tigani (CEO of MotherDuck), Greybeam is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more:

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SOURCE Greybeam