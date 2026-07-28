Gritzy Launches First-of-its-Kind, Stone-Ground Ready Grits

Bringing Southern hospitality to the table with ease, the brand introduces heat-and-eat grits inspired by generations of family cooking

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gritzy, a new food brand reimagining one of the South's most iconic comfort foods, today announced the launch of its line of heat-and-eat, stone-ground grits. Designed for today's convenience-focused consumers, Gritzy delivers authentic, homestyle grits in just 90 seconds – no stovetop cooking, added ingredients or cleanup required.

Gritzy Buttery and Classic Grits

As shoppers continue to seek convenient meal solutions made with recognizable, high-quality ingredients, Gritzy fills a gap in the shelf-stable grain category by bringing premium stone-ground grits to market in an easy-to-prepare format. Each pouch heats up with no added water required and is made with American-grown corn, is gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and crafted with simple, real ingredients.

Founded by Rachel Williams Weiner, Gritzy was inspired by generations of Southern family cooking and countless hours in her grandmother's kitchen. After moving from rural Southern Virginia to New York City, Williams set out to create a product that preserved the flavor and texture of traditional stone-ground grits while meeting the needs of modern consumers looking for quick, wholesome meal options.

Gritzy launches with three six-pack options, available for $29.99 at gritzyfoods.com and Amazon:

Classic Ready Grits: A versatile option that can be enjoyed sweet or savory, on its own or as a base for endless meal occasions.

Buttery Ready Grits: Made with real ghee, it's the perfect side dish for breakfast or supper.

Classic & Buttery Variety Pack: The best of both worlds, including three Classic and three Buttery flavors.

From breakfast and brunch to dinner sides, Gritzy offers a differentiated product that brings a regional favorite to a broader national audience in a convenient, premium format.

"I grew up learning to cook in my grandma's kitchen, where Southern hospitality meant bringing together good company and good food every Sunday with my whole family, but when I moved away from home, I realized there wasn't an option that captured that same homemade taste while fitting into a busy lifestyle," said Rachel Williams Weiner, CEO and Founder of Gritzy. "I created Gritzy to honor the recipes I grew up with while making authentic, stone-ground grits easier for more people to enjoy."

For more information, visit gritzyfoods.com and follow @gritzyfoods on IG, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Gritzy

Gritzy is bringing a modern twist to a timeless Southern staple with heat-and-eat, stone-ground grits that are ready in just 90 seconds. Founded by Rachel Williams Weiner and inspired by her grandmother's cooking, Gritzy products are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and crafted with simple, real ingredients. To learn more, visit gritzyfoods.com and follow @gritzyfoods on IG, TikTok, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Alexa Gallo

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

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SOURCE Gritzy