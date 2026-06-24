GROUNDBREAKING IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION "AMERICAN LATINOS 1935-1945" TO MAKE MADRID DEBUT AT CASA DE AMÉRICA IN CELEBRATION OF THE U.S. 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Acclaimed Multimedia Installation by Alberto Ferreras Uncovers Hundreds of Historical Images of Hispanics in the United States

MADRID, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa de América will host the Madrid premiere of American Latinos 1935-1945, an acclaimed immersive exhibition, to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the United States. Running from June through September 2026 and open to the public, the exhibition presents approximately 300 historical photographs from the U.S. Library of Congress highlighting the history and contributions of Hispanic communities across the United States. At a time when the Hispanic community is profoundly influencing global sports, music, and culture, Ferreras reminds us of an overlooked moment in U.S. history: nearly a century ago, U.S. Latinos played a crucial role in rebuilding the United States.

"I spent three years, reviewing thousands of images from the Library of Congress archives, and discovered an extraordinary visual history, including photos of Mexican and Puerto Rican farm workers, Canarian hunters in Louisiana, Basque Shepherds in Idaho and Nevada and entire towns in New Mexico where everyone still spoke only Spanish in the 1940s. These images have completely reframed my understanding of the era," said Alberto Ferreras, the exhibition's creator and curator. "Hispanics are not a recent addition to the fabric of the United States. They have been woven into its history since the very beginning."

"This exhibition speaks to citizenship, diversity, memory, and representation; to tensions and encounters, but also to the richness that emerges when different cultures engage in dialogue and build shared spaces together," said Ambassador León de la Torre, director general of Casa de América.

The exhibition has received significant institutional praise in the United States for being the first major projects to highlight Latino images in the FSA collection. Critics have called it a "powerful story" that documents a rarely seen visual history.

The exhibition is made possible through strategic partnerships, with primary support from FamiLink, Luzz Project, Taycus and media partner VILLA Communications.

About Alberto Ferreras

Alberto Ferreras is a writer, filmmaker, and multidisciplinary artist recognized for his profound contributions to Latino cultural representation. He created the acclaimed documentary series Habla for HBO U.S., which documented the Hispanic experience for nearly twenty years. He also created Somos, a video installation commissioned by the Smithsonian Institution for its first Latino Gallery at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. He recently authored the essay "El Triunfo del Espanglish" for Revista de Occidente by Fundación Ortega Marañón.

About Casa de América

Casa de América is a premier cultural institution and diplomatic forum. It fosters closer ties between Spain and the Americas and serves as a crucial meeting point for political figures, academics, opinion leaders, and international visitors.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ruth Villalonga | Villa Communications | [email protected] | +1 (817) 304-6475

| +1 (817) 304-6475 Javier Fernaud | Jefe de Prensa, Casa de América | [email protected] | +34 609 67 71 53

SOURCE Casa de América