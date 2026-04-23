Groundbreaking Study by CELLg8 Reveals Liposomal Delivery Successfully Boosts Intracellular NAD+ Levels in Humans

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published study in the Journal of Applied Natural Medicine has announced a significant breakthrough in metabolic health. The research, titled "Increased Intracellular NAD+ Levels via Oral Supplementation With a Novel Liposomal Delivery Method," marks the first and only study we know to date to demonstrate that oral supplementation can directly raise NAD+ concentrations within human cells.

Direct Delivery Where the Body Needs It

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) is a critical coenzyme essential for ATP energy production and DNA health. While NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, the scientific community has long struggled to find an oral supplement that could survive digestion to reach the cellular level, this supplement delivers NAD where your body needs it.

The study, led by Dr. Emek Blair, utilized a novel liposomal delivery method (CELLg8) designed to protect the fragile NAD+ molecule. This technology ensures the supplement delivers NAD+ directly where the body needs it most: inside the cell. Unlike traditional methods that require the body to convert them into NAD+, this method provides NAD in its complete form for immediate cellular use with performance we have not seen before.

Unprecedented Performance Results

The non-randomized crossover study monitored 14 participants, yielding the best NAD+ supplement performance recorded to date that the CELLg8 team has seen. Key findings include:

Direct Cellular Impact: This is the first known study to confirm a direct increase in intracellular levels rather than just blood plasma levels.

This is the first known study to confirm a direct increase in intracellular levels rather than just blood plasma levels. Significant Increase: Participants saw an average increase of over 64% in intracellular NAD+ levels after just two weeks.

Participants saw an average increase of over after just two weeks. Superior Bioavailability: CELLg8 effectively bypassed gastric degradation, offering a more direct route to cellular uptake than traditional nicotinamide supplements.

"This study is a milestone," says Dr. Blair. "By using our advanced liposomal technology, we've achieved the best performance we've ever seen, delivering NAD+ directly into the cells to support longevity and energy."

The Future of Healthy Aging

These findings suggest a potential shift in clinical protocols, providing a validated, non-invasive alternative to NAD+ IV drips. This research makes rapid cellular optimization more accessible, allowing individuals to support their biological health more efficiently than ever before.

About the Researchers: The study was conducted by CELLg8, a supplement contract manufacturer and leader in a novel liposomal delivery technology based in Wellington, Colorado. The team specializes in enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients to improve human health outcomes through rigorous clinical validation.

Media Contact: Dr. Emek Blair Corresponding Author CELLg8, [email protected]

SOURCE CELLg8