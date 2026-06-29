Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Honda South San Antonio in south San Antonio

Former Fernandez Honda location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Honda South San Antonio, formerly Fernandez Honda, which has operated under its new name since April 23, 2026.

The south San Antonio dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served the San Antonio area since 2018.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Fernandez Honda to Group 1 Honda South San Antonio is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the south San Antonio dealership since 2018. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar south San Antonio dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Anthony Deleon, General Manager of Group 1 Honda South San Antonio. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Honda, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Honda South San Antonio continues to serve customers from its existing location at 8015 Interstate 35 Access Road in San Antonio, Texas, supporting drivers throughout San Antonio, and surrounding South Texas communities with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Fernandez Honda, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Fernandez Honda change its name to Group 1 Honda South San Antonio?

Fernandez Honda became Group 1 Honda South San Antonio on April 23, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in San Antonio and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What should I know before choosing between Honda hybrid and gas models?

Honda offers hybrid versions of several popular models, generally delivering meaningfully higher fuel economy in city driving for a modest price premium. Considerations include annual mileage, the mix of city and highway driving, and resale trends. Comparing the EPA estimates and pricing of the specific trims under consideration shows the payback timeline.

Does Honda make a hatchback?

Honda has offered hatchback body styles within its lineup, including hatchback versions of the Civic in recent model years. Availability changes from year to year, so shoppers interested in a hatchback should confirm current model-year offerings and trims with a dealership.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.