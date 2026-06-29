Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Subaru El Paso in El Paso

Former Subaru El Paso location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

EL PASO, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., is celebrating one year of Group 1 Subaru El Paso, formerly Subaru El Paso, which has operated under its new name since June 23, 2025.

The El Paso dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Subaru expertise, and customer relationships that have served El Paso and the surrounding region.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Subaru El Paso to Group 1 Subaru El Paso is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the El Paso dealership since 2018. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar El Paso dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Matt Valenzuela, General Manager of Group 1 Subaru El Paso. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Subaru, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Subaru El Paso continues to serve customers from its existing location at 1444 Airway Boulevard in El Paso, Texas, supporting drivers throughout El Paso, Las Cruces, and surrounding West Texas and New Mexico communities with new Subaru vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Subaru service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Subaru El Paso, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Subaru El Paso change its name to Group 1 Subaru El Paso?

Subaru El Paso became Group 1 Subaru El Paso on June 23, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in El Paso and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

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About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.