Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Toyota North Austin in North Austin

Former Toyota of North Austin location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Toyota North Austin, formerly Toyota of North Austin, which has operated under its new name since February 19, 2026.

The North Austin dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Toyota expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Austin area since 2022.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Toyota of North Austin to Group 1 Toyota North Austin is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the North Austin dealership since 2022. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar North Austin dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Steve Riddick, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota North Austin. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Toyota, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota North Austin continues to serve customers from its existing location at 8400 Research Boulevard in Austin, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and surrounding Central Texas communities with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Toyota service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Toyota of North Austin, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Toyota of North Austin change its name to Group 1 Toyota North Austin?

Toyota of North Austin became Group 1 Toyota North Austin on February 19, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Austin and the surrounding Central Texas communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How can shoppers compare Toyota dealerships in the Austin area?

Useful comparison points include live inventory depth, pricing transparency, current incentives, customer reviews, trade-in offers, and the service department's capabilities, including factory-trained technicians and Toyota Certified Used Vehicles. Total out-the-door cost, including taxes and fees, is a more reliable comparison than monthly payment alone.

How can shoppers get an accurate online trade-in valuation?

Most dealerships and third-party sites offer online trade-in tools that estimate value from year, make, model, mileage, and condition. Estimates are firmed up by an in-person appraisal that accounts for service history, wear, and current market demand. Gathering offers from more than one source helps shoppers gauge a fair range before negotiating.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.