Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights in Alamo Heights

Former Volkswagen of Alamo Heights location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights, formerly Volkswagen of Alamo Heights, which has operated under its new name since April 23, 2026.

The Alamo Heights dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Volkswagen expertise, and customer relationships that have served the San Antonio area for more than a decade.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Volkswagen of Alamo Heights to Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Alamo Heights dealership for more than a decade. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Alamo Heights dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Chris Cameron, General Manager of Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Volkswagen, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights continues to serve customers from its existing location at 1402 Northeast Interstate 410 Loop in San Antonio, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Alamo Heights, San Antonio, and surrounding communities with new Volkswagen vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Volkswagen service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Volkswagen of Alamo Heights, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Volkswagen of Alamo Heights change its name to Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights?

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights became Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights on April 23, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Alamo Heights and the surrounding San Antonio communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How does dealership or manufacturer financing compare to a bank loan?

Manufacturer-affiliated lenders sometimes offer promotional rates or lease programs that banks do not, while banks and credit unions may offer competitive rates for well-qualified borrowers. Dealerships typically work with multiple lenders and can compare offers in one place. Reviewing the annual percentage rate, term, and total cost across options helps identify the best fit.

Should I service my vehicle at the dealership or an independent shop?

Dealership service departments employ factory-trained technicians, use manufacturer diagnostic equipment, and typically install OEM parts, and they can perform warranty and recall work. Independent shops may offer lower prices on some services. The right choice often depends on the repair type, warranty status, and the owner's preference.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.